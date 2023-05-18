Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Cairns 2023

May 18, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Garret Mechem
2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen
3rd. Mike Ross
4th. Jackson Frew

Pro Women

1st. Harriet Burbidge-Smith
2nd. Caroline Buchanan
3rd. Jenna Hastings
4th. Lucie Van Der Schalk



Full Results:

Pro Men


Pro Women




