Live Updates & Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Riders are now on course for the 2020 Crankworx Innsbruck Speed and Style.
.Full results to follow shortly.Live Updates
Men - Round of 16 [Heat 1]
Tomas Lemoine beats Iven Ebener (+2.359)
Kaos Seagrave beats Boris Rezabek (+2.945)
Louis Reboul beats Szymon Godziek (+1.989)
Christoph Schimpl beats Timothé Bringer (+0.085)
Lukas Schafer beats Lukas Skiold (+1.650)
Peter Kaiser beats Anton Thelander (+0.984)
Max Fredriksson beats Przemek Abramowicz (+0.769)
Sam Reynolds beats Gordon Brown (+2.740)
