Live Updates & Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Oct 2, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


Riders are now on course for the 2020 Crankworx Innsbruck Speed and Style. Check out live updates and results from the competition below and watch the live broadcast here.


Full results to follow shortly.

Live Updates


Start List





Men - Round of 16 [Heat 1]

Tomas Lemoine beats Iven Ebener (+2.359)
Kaos Seagrave beats Boris Rezabek (+2.945)
Louis Reboul beats Szymon Godziek (+1.989)
Christoph Schimpl beats Timothé Bringer (+0.085)
Lukas Schafer beats Lukas Skiold (+1.650)
Peter Kaiser beats Anton Thelander (+0.984)
Max Fredriksson beats Przemek Abramowicz (+0.769)
Sam Reynolds beats Gordon Brown (+2.740)




