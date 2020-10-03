Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

After the rain put a hold on the Speed & Style at Crankworx Innsbruck yesterday the organisers have decided to use the qualifying results. This means that Tomas Lemoine secures his third medal at Innsbruck after a third place in the Pump Track, second place in Slopestyle and now a first place for the Speed & Style. Check out the full results below. Results1.
Tomas Lemoine: 21.3762.
Sam Reynolds: 21.7833.
Lukas Schafer: 22.0884.
Timothé Bringer: 22.2345.
Louis Reboul: 22.286
Full results
2 Comments
1. Tomas Lemoine: 21.376
2. Sam Reynolds: 21.783
3. Lukas Schafer: 22.088
4. Timothé Bringer: 22.234
5. Louis Reboul: 22.286
All top 5 within a second...
Post a Comment