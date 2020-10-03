Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Oct 3, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

After the rain put a hold on the Speed & Style at Crankworx Innsbruck yesterday the organisers have decided to use the qualifying results. This means that Tomas Lemoine secures his third medal at Innsbruck after a third place in the Pump Track, second place in Slopestyle and now a first place for the Speed & Style. Check out the full results below.

Results

1. Tomas Lemoine: 21.376
2. Sam Reynolds: 21.783
3. Lukas Schafer: 22.088
4. Timothé Bringer: 22.234
5. Louis Reboul: 22.286


Full results




Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Results Crankworx Innsbruck 2020


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
72638 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
57358 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
43929 views
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
43584 views
Video & Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook Macdonald's Incredible Road to Recovery
42845 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
38949 views
Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminum Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version
36578 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
33573 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 The only rider to come within a second of Lemoine's time was Sam Reynolds who was just over 0.4 second back...

1. Tomas Lemoine: 21.376
2. Sam Reynolds: 21.783
3. Lukas Schafer: 22.088
4. Timothé Bringer: 22.234
5. Louis Reboul: 22.286

All top 5 within a second...
  • 2 0
 Good spot! That has been corrected now.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009191
Mobile Version of Website