Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Results

Full results

After the rain put a hold on the Speed & Style at Crankworx Innsbruck yesterday the organisers have decided to use the qualifying results. This means that Tomas Lemoine secures his third medal at Innsbruck after a third place in the Pump Track, second place in Slopestyle and now a first place for the Speed & Style. Check out the full results below.Tomas Lemoine: 21.376Sam Reynolds: 21.783Lukas Schafer: 22.088Timothé Bringer: 22.234Louis Reboul: 22.286