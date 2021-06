Speed & Style 2019.

Women



1st. Jordy Scott

2nd. Vaea Verbeeck

3rd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith

4th. Robin Goomes





Men



1st. Tomas Lemoine

2nd. Thomas Genon

3rd. Tim Bringer

4th. Greg Watts



After a weather delay, the sun finally came out for the CLIF Speed & Style at Crankworx Innsbruck. Here are your winners.