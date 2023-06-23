Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Jun 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Tomas Lemoine
2nd. David Lieb
3rd. Garret Mechem
4th. Teodor Kovac

Pro Women

1st. Robin Goomes
2nd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith
3rd. Shealen Reno
4th. Michaela Ha Jkova



Full Results:

Pro Men


Pro Women




