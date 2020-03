Women



1st. Jordy Scott

2nd. Vaea Verbeeck



3rd. Jill Kintner

4th. Kialani Hines





Men



1st. Tomas Lemoine

2nd. Greg Watts



3rd. Garret Mechem

4th. David Lieb





With a revised course for 2020 the CLIF Speed & Style presented by Mons Royale provided intense competition with Women competing in a full version of the event for the first time at Crankworx. Check out who took the top spots below.Watch the replay, here . Full results to follow.