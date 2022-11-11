Watch
Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Nov 12, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
9 Comments
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Pro Men
1st.
Tomas Lemoine
2nd.
Peter Kaiser
3rd.
Bas Van Steenbergen
4th.
Joe Simpson
Pro Women
1st.
Caroline Buchanan
2nd.
Vaea Verbeeck
3rd.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
4th.
Robin Goomes
Full Results:
Pro Men
Pro Women
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Score
Time
13
4
jmsjns
(11 hours ago)
No comments here yet. People must be too busy fixing their headset internally routed cables to have any time to engage with articles on their favourite website.
[Reply]
9
1
JonnyTheWeasel
(9 hours ago)
Either that or Speed and Style is dull as shit
[Reply]
2
0
vinay
(9 hours ago)
Just returned from a ride. Weather is nice here.
[Reply]
1
0
enis
(4 hours ago)
@JonnyTheWeasel
:
"Fancy Dual Slalom"
[Reply]
3
0
drzdave2004
(11 hours ago)
Only just got back to the free wifi after the event! So good to see Caroline Buchanan get up for the win! So many awesome tricks and speed all round! Massive ups to all the riders for the entertainment.
[Reply]
1
0
SoddenDeath
(5 hours ago)
He totally didn't see it coming - classic! Full fridge blender. Blind as an angry shopping cart, that guy, what an animal.
[Reply]
2
0
stiksandstones
(5 hours ago)
So who is king and queen?
[Reply]
1
0
StFred
(4 hours ago)
actually Bas and Caroline B
[Reply]
1
0
blanshard16
(2 hours ago)
Fackin' Blenki!
[Reply]
"Fancy Dual Slalom"