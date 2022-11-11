Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Nov 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Tomas Lemoine
2nd. Peter Kaiser
3rd. Bas Van Steenbergen
4th. Joe Simpson

Pro Women

1st. Caroline Buchanan
2nd. Vaea Verbeeck
3rd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith
4th. Robin Goomes



Full Results:

Pro Men


Pro Women




Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Results Crankworx Rotorua 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
67377 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer
60972 views
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
48475 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer - Video Game
42554 views
Field Test: 6 Downcountry Bikes VS the Efficiency Test
38813 views
Poll: How Do You Actually Feel About Cable Routing?
35294 views
First Look: Mondraker Launches New Alloy Raze & Downcountry Hardtail
29792 views
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
29286 views

9 Comments

  • 13 4
 No comments here yet. People must be too busy fixing their headset internally routed cables to have any time to engage with articles on their favourite website.
  • 9 1
 Either that or Speed and Style is dull as shit
  • 2 0
 Just returned from a ride. Weather is nice here.
  • 1 0
 @JonnyTheWeasel:
"Fancy Dual Slalom"
  • 3 0
 Only just got back to the free wifi after the event! So good to see Caroline Buchanan get up for the win! So many awesome tricks and speed all round! Massive ups to all the riders for the entertainment.
  • 1 0
 He totally didn't see it coming - classic! Full fridge blender. Blind as an angry shopping cart, that guy, what an animal.
  • 2 0
 So who is king and queen?
  • 1 0
 actually Bas and Caroline B
  • 1 0
 Fackin' Blenki!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008832
Mobile Version of Website