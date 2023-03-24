Watch
Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2023
Mar 24, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Pro Men
1st.
Mike Ross
2nd.
Kade Edwards
3rd.
Tomas Lemoine
4th.
Garret Mechem
Pro Women
1st.
Robin Goomes
2nd.
Caroline Buchanan
3rd.
Martha Gill
4th.
Jenna Hastings
Full Results:
Pro Men
Pro Women
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx Rotorua 2023
Speed And Style
