Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Mar 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Mike Ross
2nd. Kade Edwards
3rd. Tomas Lemoine
4th. Garret Mechem

Pro Women

1st. Robin Goomes
2nd. Caroline Buchanan
3rd. Martha Gill
4th. Jenna Hastings



Full Results:

Pro Men


Pro Women




