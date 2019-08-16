Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 16, 2019
by Sarah Moore  



In words of 2013 winner Martin Soderstrom, the name of the game in Speed & Style is: “go fast and do tricks.” Easier said than done. The athlete to make it down the course the fastest wins the speed points, but it by no means trumps style. Racers earn additional points by adding tricks mid-race. This event offers a glimpse of the future of freestyle with riders breaking into the slopestyle scene hitting this course first.



Men

1. Mitch Ropelato
2. Tomas Lemoine
3. Martin Soderstrom
4. Darryl Brown

Women:

1. Jordy Scott
2. Casey Brown
3. Joey Gough


Martin Soderstrom is your 2019 Speed & Style World Champion!

8 Comments

  • + 3
 Super bummed to not to get to the Women's runs and also to learn that they were not run head to head. Come one guys it's 2019. So many chicks are shredding it - give them the exposure they deserve.
  • + 3
 Mitch: "I was nervous as a dog sh*tting peach pits!"
  • + 1
 Speed won over Style… it doesn't feel completely right…
Tomas Lemoine risked (maybe) too much and it didn't pay off.
  • + 4
 So, maybe that's why it called "Speed and Style", not "Style and Speed" Smile
  • - 1
 Mitch is the winner, however Tomas vs. Martin felt more like the real final, but that's just my opinion.
  • - 1
 Knowing Mitch only has one trick.. Lemoine could have thrown the same tricks with a little extra x up or something for the win
  • + 1
 Throwing tricks in clipless pedals becomes a usual thing. What's next? Tailwhip variations?
  • + 0
 Wow, Mitch is just laying down the law this year isn't he?

