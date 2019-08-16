Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Whistler 2019

In words of 2013 winner Martin Soderstrom, the name of the game in Speed & Style is: “go fast and do tricks.” Easier said than done. The athlete to make it down the course the fastest wins the speed points, but it by no means trumps style. Racers earn additional points by adding tricks mid-race. This event offers a glimpse of the future of freestyle with riders breaking into the slopestyle scene hitting this course first.
Men
1. Mitch Ropelato
2. Tomas Lemoine
3. Martin Soderstrom
4. Darryl Brown Women:
1. Jordy Scott
2. Casey Brown
3. Joey Gough
Martin Soderstrom is your 2019 Speed & Style World Champion!
Tomas Lemoine risked (maybe) too much and it didn't pay off.
