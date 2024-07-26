Pinkbike.com
Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Whistler 2024
Jul 26, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
Watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Women
1st.
Caroline Buchanan
2nd.
Jordy Scott
3rd.
Kaia Jensen
Men
1st.
David Lieb
2nd.
Garret Mechem
3rd.
Jackson Frew
4th.
Jonathan Simek
Full results will be available
here
.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Whistler 2024
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,485 articles
