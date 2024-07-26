Powered by Outside

Results: Speed & Style - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 26, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Watch the replay here.

Results:

Women

1st. Caroline Buchanan
2nd. Jordy Scott
3rd. Kaia Jensen
Men

1st. David Lieb
2nd. Garret Mechem
3rd. Jackson Frew
4th. Jonathan Simek


Full results will be available here.




0 Comments







