Results: Strait Acres Slalom Invitational Qualifying

Results

Men:

1st. Tommy Zula

2nd. Mitch Ropelato

3rd. Joey Foresta

4th. Dante Silva

5th. Kyle Strait

Women:

1st. Kialani Hines

2nd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith

3rd. Jordy Scott

4th. Teagan Heap

5th. Dani Beecroft



The Strait Acres Slalom Invitational is underway, with a stacked list of pro riders ready to race this weekend. 32 top racers will go head-to-head to compete for $20,000 in prize money and, of course, bragging rights. In qualifying today, Tommy Zula and Kialani Hines came out on top, but the racing was tight enough that any of the top five riders in each category could take home the title. Stay tuned for more coverage throughout the weekend.