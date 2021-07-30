Results: Strait Acres Slalom Invitational Qualifying

Jul 30, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

The Strait Acres Slalom Invitational is underway, with a stacked list of pro riders ready to race this weekend. 32 top racers will go head-to-head to compete for $20,000 in prize money and, of course, bragging rights. In qualifying today, Tommy Zula and Kialani Hines came out on top, but the racing was tight enough that any of the top five riders in each category could take home the title. Stay tuned for more coverage throughout the weekend.

Results

Men:
1st. Tommy Zula
2nd. Mitch Ropelato
3rd. Joey Foresta
4th. Dante Silva
5th. Kyle Strait
Women:
1st. Kialani Hines
2nd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith
3rd. Jordy Scott
4th. Teagan Heap
5th. Dani Beecroft




3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Wish I had a chairlift in my backyard
  • 2 0
 Wow, soooooo mint, wish I had something like that to ride
  • 1 0
 Track looks mint

