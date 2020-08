Your women's winner

Elite Women

Your men's winner

Elite Men

Just one race to go after this Maxxis Sun Peaks Downhill in the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series.1. Vaea Verbeeck2. Miranda Miller3. Casey Brown1. Finn Iles2. Henry Fitzgerald3. Rhys VernerWatch the replay here Check out the schedule in the Pinkbike Primer and stay glued to our Instagram for live updates.