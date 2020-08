Results: Sun Peaks Dual Slalom - Crankworx Summer Series

Elite Men

Elite Women

Riders are running on fumes now at the Crankworx Summer Series after a 2.5-week, body-battering schedule of racing. That didn't stop them turning it up once again for one last dual slalom race that proved every bit as thrilling as we have come to expect.In the men's race, Bas Van Steenbergen took the win for the second Dual Slalom race in a row despite having to re-run one round after getting a gate stuck in his wheel in the semi-final vs Kasper Woolley. Finn Iles had to settle for silver but it was enough for him to mathematically seal the overall Series with 2 events still to go.In the women's event, Vaea Verbeeck reinforced her overall lead with the gold medal. Georgia Astle had a great day and matched her best Summer Series result in second.1. Bas Van Steenbergen2. Finn Iles3. Kasper Woolley4. Mark Wallace1. Vaea Verbeeck2. Georgia Astle3. Casey Brown4. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau