Results: Sun Peaks Dual Slalom - Crankworx Summer Series

Aug 13, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Riders are running on fumes now at the Crankworx Summer Series after a 2.5-week, body-battering schedule of racing. That didn't stop them turning it up once again for one last dual slalom race that proved every bit as thrilling as we have come to expect.

In the men's race, Bas Van Steenbergen took the win for the second Dual Slalom race in a row despite having to re-run one round after getting a gate stuck in his wheel in the semi-final vs Kasper Woolley. Finn Iles had to settle for silver but it was enough for him to mathematically seal the overall Series with 2 events still to go.

In the women's event, Vaea Verbeeck reinforced her overall lead with the gold medal. Georgia Astle had a great day and matched her best Summer Series result in second.

Elite Men

1. Bas Van Steenbergen
2. Finn Iles
3. Kasper Woolley
4. Mark Wallace


Elite Women

1. Vaea Verbeeck
2. Georgia Astle
3. Casey Brown
4. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau


Sun Peaks

Racing and Events Results Crankworx Summer Series 2020 Dual Slalom


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Pretty unfair for Kasper who beat Bas but then for some reason the win did´t count and they had to do it again.
  • 2 0
 Crankworx Summer Series FTW!!!!!!
  • 2 1
 Finnanimal !!!!!!

