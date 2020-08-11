Results: Sun Peaks Enduro - Crankworx Summer Series

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
Digging deep and charging through. That’s what our final Enduro was all about as we kick off Week Three of competition. 💪 Congrats to @finniles (can you believe seven years ago it was all about #LetFinnIn, and these days we’re talking about #Finnduro?! What a time to be alive...) and @andreaneln. Finn does three for three overall in Enduro and Andréane takes her second in two weeks. Photos: @chrispilling and @clinttrahan @ClifBar @SunPeaksBikePark @SunPeaksResort @mountainbikebc #Crankworx #CrankworxFromHome #SunPeaksBikePark #MTBBC #ExploreBC #SunPeaks360 #sunpeaksnice
Stage 1: Honey Drop > Gnar Boom > Route 66 > Keener > Root Dog
Stage 2: Insanity One > Sweet One
Stage 3: Sugar > Holly Rollers > Arm Pump
Stage 4: Route 66 > Repeat Offender > Creeper > Behind Bars
Looks like a little copy paste oops:
"Elite Men
1. Finn Iles
2. Kasper Wooley
3. Brett Rheeder"
