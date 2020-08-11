Results: Sun Peaks Enduro - Crankworx Summer Series

Aug 11, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Your women's winner


Finn goes three for three in the Enduro at the Crankworx Summer Series ahead of Jesse Melamed, while Andreane Lanthier Nadeau gets a bigger margin than 0.03 seconds over Miranda Miller this time around in Sun Peaks. Casey Brown takes the bronze medal for the women while Kasper Wooley gets back on the podium after sitting out three events last week after an injury practicing for Psychosis.


Elite Women

1. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau
2. Miranda Miller
3. Casey Brown


Your men's winner


Elite Men

1. Finn Iles
2. Jesse Melamed
3. Kasper Woolley




Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Summer Series 2020 Enduro Racing


9 Comments

  • 2 0
 Was a great race to watch! For those interested the courses were:
Stage 1: Honey Drop > Gnar Boom > Route 66 > Keener > Root Dog
Stage 2: Insanity One > Sweet One
Stage 3: Sugar > Holly Rollers > Arm Pump
Stage 4: Route 66 > Repeat Offender > Creeper > Behind Bars
  • 1 0
 Awesome to see Jesse get on the podium for this Enduro round!

Looks like a little copy paste oops:
"Elite Men

1. Finn Iles
2. Kasper Wooley
3. Brett Rheeder"
  • 2 0
 Fixed - thanks!
  • 2 0
 i think there's a mistake there. Shows Rheeder 3rd and Wooley 2nd.
  • 2 0
 1. Finn Iles 2. Jesse Melamed 3. Kasper Woolley
  • 1 0
 Brett in third, niiiiiiiiice.
  • 1 0
 That would have been pretty cool, but actually 1. Finn Iles 2. Jesse Melamed 3. Kasper Woolley.
  • 1 0
 Why don't article results match the pictured results?
  • 4 0
 Cuz oops!

Post a Comment



