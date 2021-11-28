Results: Super D - Crankworx Summer Series NZ 2021

Women



1st. Louise Ferguson: 13:13.000

2nd. Casey Brown: 13:21.000

3rd. Jenna Hastings: 13:26.000

4th. Harriet Burbidge-Smith: 13:38.000

5th. Robin Pieper: 13:41.000



Men



1st. Bradley Harris: 11:04.000

2nd. Dan Booker 11:07.000

3rd. Sam Blenkinsop: 11:08.000

4th. Matt Scoles: 11:11.000

5th. Joseph Nation: 11:33.000



The results are in from the first event of the Crankworx Summer Series NZ with riders taking on the Super D. In the Pro Women's racing, Louise Ferguson took the win by seven seconds with Casey Brown in 2nd and Jenna Hasting 13 seconds back in third place. For the Pro Men, Bradley Harris secured the top spot by just three seconds. Following in 2nd was Dan Booker and then Sam Blenkinsop, another second back in third.Check out the full results below.