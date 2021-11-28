Results: Super D - Crankworx Summer Series NZ 2021

The results are in from the first event of the Crankworx Summer Series NZ with riders taking on the Super D. In the Pro Women's racing, Louise Ferguson took the win by seven seconds with Casey Brown in 2nd and Jenna Hasting 13 seconds back in third place. For the Pro Men, Bradley Harris secured the top spot by just three seconds. Following in 2nd was Dan Booker and then Sam Blenkinsop, another second back in third.
Check out the full results below.
WomenMen
Women
1st. Louise Ferguson: 13:13.000
2nd. Casey Brown: 13:21.000
3rd. Jenna Hastings: 13:26.000
4th. Harriet Burbidge-Smith: 13:38.000
5th. Robin Pieper: 13:41.000
Men
1st. Bradley Harris: 11:04.000
2nd. Dan Booker 11:07.000
3rd. Sam Blenkinsop: 11:08.000
4th. Matt Scoles: 11:11.000
5th. Joseph Nation: 11:33.000
0 Comments
Post a Comment