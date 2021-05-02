Results: Swiss Bike Cup 2021 Round 1 - Leukerbad

May 2, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
With just one week until the XC World Cup season kicks off in Albstadt, some of the top riders are back between the tape for some final race preparation. Thomas Pidcock came out on top in the Elite Men's race with a huge win of over three minutes. Titouan Carod came across the line in second place, followed by Sean Fincham another 30 seconds back.

For the Elite Women, the 19-year-old Mona Mitterwallner took a dominating win today, building a gap of two minutes to Kate Courtney and almost three minutes to current World Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Thomas Pidcock: 1:26:58.7
2nd. Titouan Carod: 1:30:04.4
3rd. Sean Fincham: 1:30:39.9
4th. Carter Woods: 1:30:50.1
5th. Filippo Colombo: 1:31:09.8


Elite Women:

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:15:32.3
2nd. Kate Courtney: 1:17:13.4
3rd. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:18:24.9
4th. Nina Benz: 1:20:11.3
5th. Jolanda Neff: 1:20:42.2



Full Results:

Top 40 Elite Men:


Top 40 Elite Women:




