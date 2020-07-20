Results: Swiss Bike Cup - Leukerbad

Results:

Elite Men



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:32:32.6

2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +17.8

3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +1:10.2

4th. Martins Blums: +1:15.3

5th. Lars Forster: +2:0.09



Elite Women



1st. Sina Frei: 1:39:28.8

2nd. Jolanda Neff: +33.3

3rd. Loana Lecomte: +1:7.1

4th. Alessandra Keller: +1:56.4

5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +2:8.7





Full Results:

Women:

Men:

The Swiss Bike Cup kicked off its 2020 series with a stacked field of some of Europes fastest XC racers. In the Elite Men's racing, it was Nino Schurter who took the top step of the podium with a 17 second lead over Mathias Flueckiger. For the Women Sina Frei came out fastest in a podium that featured Jolanda Neff, Alessandra Keller and the current world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot. Check out the full results from the Swiss Bike Cup at Leukerbad below.