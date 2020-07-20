Results: Swiss Bike Cup - Leukerbad

The Swiss Bike Cup kicked off its 2020 series with a stacked field of some of Europes fastest XC racers. In the Elite Men's racing, it was Nino Schurter who took the top step of the podium with a 17 second lead over Mathias Flueckiger. For the Women Sina Frei came out fastest in a podium that featured Jolanda Neff, Alessandra Keller and the current world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot. Check out the full results from the Swiss Bike Cup at Leukerbad below.
Elite Men
1st. Nino Schurter: 1:32:32.6
2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +17.8
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +1:10.2
4th. Martins Blums: +1:15.3
5th. Lars Forster: +2:0.09
Elite Women
1st. Sina Frei: 1:39:28.8
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +33.3
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +1:7.1
4th. Alessandra Keller: +1:56.4
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +2:8.7
