Results: Swiss Bike Cup - Leukerbad

Jul 20, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

The Swiss Bike Cup kicked off its 2020 series with a stacked field of some of Europes fastest XC racers. In the Elite Men's racing, it was Nino Schurter who took the top step of the podium with a 17 second lead over Mathias Flueckiger. For the Women Sina Frei came out fastest in a podium that featured Jolanda Neff, Alessandra Keller and the current world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot. Check out the full results from the Swiss Bike Cup at Leukerbad below.

Results:

Elite Men

1st. Nino Schurter: 1:32:32.6
2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +17.8
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: +1:10.2
4th. Martins Blums: +1:15.3
5th. Lars Forster: +2:0.09

Elite Women

1st. Sina Frei: 1:39:28.8
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +33.3
3rd. Loana Lecomte: +1:7.1
4th. Alessandra Keller: +1:56.4
5th. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +2:8.7



Full Results:

Women:


Men:




