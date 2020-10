Results:



Elite Men



1st. Lutz Weber: 2:58.00

2nd. Basil Weber: 3:00.54

3rd. Janis Lehmann: 3:01.16

4th. Noel Niederberger: 3:01.67

5th. Constantin Ruetsch: 3:01.85





Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 3:28.30

2nd. Caro Gehrig: 3:37.40

3rd. Janine Hübscher: 3:37.47

4th. Lea Salome Rutz: 3:42.19

5th. Anita Gehrig: 3:49.58





Full Results:

Elite Men

Elite Women

The results are in from the 2020 Swiss National DH Championships. Check out the full results below.