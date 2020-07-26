Results: Swiss XC National Championships 2020

Results:

U23 Men



1st. Joel Roth: 1:13:28.2

2nd. Alexandre Balmer: +30.5

3rd. Vital Albin: +1:19.7

4th. Fabio Püntener: +1:31.5

5th. Loris Rouiller: +2:16.8



U23 Women



1st. Jacqueline Schneebeli: 1:15:06.1

2nd. Noëlle Buri: +25.8

3rd. Ramona Kupferschmied: +38.2

4th. Lisa Baumann: +1:23.2

5th. Melanie Tresch: +1:52.3





Elite Men



1st. Nino Schurter: 1:24:28.9

2nd. Mathias Flueckiger: +5.6

3rd. Lars Forster: +10.5

4th. Lukas Flückiger: +50.6

5th. Filippo Colombo: +1:22.4



Elite Women



1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:23:22.6

2nd. Sina Frei: +2:29.9

3rd. Linda Indergand: +2:35.1

4th. Alessandra Keller: +4:40.1

5th. Andrea Waldis: +6:35.9





While racing is still on hold in many countries, the Switzerland XC National Championships are already done and dusted for 2020. Once again the seemingly unstoppable Nino Schurter came out on top with a five-second lead on Mathias Flueckiger and his teammate Lars Forster settled for third position. After an incredible comeback from injury, Jolanda Neff laid down an amazing performance with a dominating two minute plus lead over the rest of the Elite Womens field. Check out the full results from the Swiss XC National Championships below.