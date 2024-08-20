Powered by Outside

Results: The 2024 Breck Epic

Aug 20, 2024
by Betsy Welch  
Ellen Campbell and Evelyn Dong on a steep Summit County gravel road Photo by Devon Balet

On the Tuesday after the 2024 Breck Epic, the participants may finally be emerging from their post-race hangovers. This year was the 16th edition of the six-day Colorado stage race, where around 500 riders tackled 220 miles of Summit County singletrack, climbing nearly 35,000 feet in the process.

While race organizer Mike "Mike Mac" McCormack always puts on a memorable experience for riders, this year saw some exciting new additions. Notably, a new initiative called the 'Breck Epic Women's Tour' brought 60 women to the pro field this year. Juliana's Kaysee Armstrong won the overall, joined on the podium by Ellen Campbell and Stella Hobbs.

McCormack also offered up a savage new challenge at the Breck Epic this year.The 'Mega Epic' dared participants to ride all of the Breck Epic’s six stages, back to back (to back to back to back to back). Unsurprisingly, not many riders took him up on it, but those who did deserve mega kudos. 22-year-old Chase Caughley completed the route in 30 hours and 32 minutes supported while Yuki Ikeda did it unsupported in 49 hours and 35 minutes.

The men's pro race saw fierce competition between Paris Olympian Riley Amos, Rio Olympian Howard Grotts, and Bear National Team's Robbie Day. Grotts crashed just a mile from the finish line on the final day, sustaining life-threatening injuries requiring an airlift to a Denver hospital. The entire men's field stopped to assist and later decided to neutralize the day's results. Grotts was the overall winner of the race.

Overall Results:

Elite Women:

1st. Kaysee Armstrong: 20:19:12
2nd. Ellan Campbell: 20:27:01
3rd. Stella Hobbs: 20:40:08

Elite Men (After Stage 6 was Neutralized):

1st. Howard Grotts: 13:37:43
2nd. Zach Calton: 13:59:39
3rd. Robbie Day: 14:12:20

These are not final results and don't reflect the final standings after Stage 6 was Neutralized. We will update this article if further results are published.


Full results can be found here.



