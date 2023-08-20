Results: The Breck Epic 2023

I’ve always loved stage races, but it’s harder here because of the altitude. It’s such a factor. You’re constantly wavering between feeling good, feeling bad, feeling good, feeling bad. I can’t go as hard. Eating and drinking is hard. Everything is hard at this altitude. Yeah, oh my God, I suffer. But I love it. I love making myself suffer. There’s joy in that, weirdly, on a mountain bike,” Armstrong said, adding that the views help cancel out the suffering. “What’s so nice about Breck is that at the top of every climb, you really do have these epic views. Once you get up there, it’s so worth it. — Kaysee Armstrong