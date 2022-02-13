Results: Thredbo Cannonball DH 2022

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Jackson Frew: 5:15.567

2nd. Connor Fearon: +1.143

3rd. Kye A'Hern: +1.574

4th. Luke Meier-Smith: +4.721

5th. Dean Lucas: +8.529





Elite Women:



1st. Sian A'Hern: 6:05.461

2nd. Tegan Molloy: +9.153

3rd. Ellie Smith: +11.277

4th. Danielle Beecroft: +24.500

5th. Ashleigh Weinert: +27.166







U19 Men:



1st. Remy Meier-Smith: 5:22.248

2nd. Mario Baldwin: +8.113

3rd. William Pope: +13.765

4th. Taj Pollard: +15.649

5th. Jobe Gentle: +15.829





U19 Women:



1st. Connor Mielke: 6:33.439

2nd. Tahlia Richens: +12.686

3rd. Alix Luckman: +44.503





The results are in from the Thredbo Cannonball DH with Jackson Frew and Sian A'Hern taking the Elite wins. Jackson Frew just managed to secure the win as he foundseconds on Connor Fearon. Rounding out the top three and 1.5 seconds back is Kye A'Hern. Sian A'Hern dominated the Elite Women's racing taking a nearly ten second lead over Tegan Molloy. Third-placed Ellie Smith was the only other rider to come within 20 seconds of the fastest time.Check out the full results from the Thredbo Cannonball DH 2022 below.