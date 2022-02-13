close
Results: Thredbo Cannonball DH 2022

Feb 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Thredbo Cannonball DH with Jackson Frew and Sian A'Hern taking the Elite wins. Jackson Frew just managed to secure the win as he found 1.143 seconds on Connor Fearon. Rounding out the top three and 1.5 seconds back is Kye A'Hern. Sian A'Hern dominated the Elite Women's racing taking a nearly ten second lead over Tegan Molloy. Third-placed Ellie Smith was the only other rider to come within 20 seconds of the fastest time.

Check out the full results from the Thredbo Cannonball DH 2022 below.


Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Jackson Frew: 5:15.567
2nd. Connor Fearon: +1.143
3rd. Kye A'Hern: +1.574
4th. Luke Meier-Smith: +4.721
5th. Dean Lucas: +8.529


Elite Women:

1st. Sian A'Hern: 6:05.461
2nd. Tegan Molloy: +9.153
3rd. Ellie Smith: +11.277
4th. Danielle Beecroft: +24.500
5th. Ashleigh Weinert: +27.166



U19 Men:

1st. Remy Meier-Smith: 5:22.248
2nd. Mario Baldwin: +8.113
3rd. William Pope: +13.765
4th. Taj Pollard: +15.649
5th. Jobe Gentle: +15.829


U19 Women:

1st. Connor Mielke: 6:33.439
2nd. Tahlia Richens: +12.686
3rd. Alix Luckman: +44.503



Full Results:

Top 20 Elite Men

Elite Women

Top 20 U19 Men

U19 Women



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


