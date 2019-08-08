Results: Timed Training - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

Aug 8, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Sam Blenkinsop threads it through the tight trees at high speed.

Timed training results are in from Lenerheide, see who went fastest in their first time against the clock in Switzerland.


Elite Men:

1st. Troy Brosnan: 2:57.339
2nd. Danny Hart: +0.179
3rd. Dean Lucas: +2.415
4th. Michael Jones: +3.381
5th. Loic Bruni: +3.442
6th. Brook Macdonald: +4.067
7th. Brendan Fairclough: +4.781
8th. Finn Iles: +4.829
9th. Dakotah Norton: +4.993
10th. Laurie Greenland: +5.346


Elite Women:

1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:32.456
2nd. Eleonora Farina: +9.671
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +24.152
4th. Kate Weatherly: +28.010
5th. Sandra Rubesam: +29.017
6th. Camille Balanche: +1:04.290
7th. Sian A'Hern: +1:45.033
8th. Veronika Widmann: +2:13.932
9th. Nina Hoffmann: +2:28.828
10th. Carina Cappellari: +4:21.638



Junior Men:

1st. Kye A'Hern: 3:06.855
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +1.258
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +6.223
4th. Seth Sherlock: +8.696
5th. Lucas Cruz: +13.538


Junior Women:

1st. Vali Höll: 3:37.430
2nd. Mille Johnset: +3:39.843
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +10:47.862


