Results: Timed Training - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

Timed training results are in from Lenerheide, see who went fastest in their first time against the clock in Switzerland.
Elite Men:
1st. Troy Brosnan: 2:57.339
2nd. Danny Hart: +0.179
3rd. Dean Lucas: +2.415
4th. Michael Jones: +3.381
5th. Loic Bruni: +3.442
6th. Brook Macdonald: +4.067
7th. Brendan Fairclough: +4.781
8th. Finn Iles: +4.829
9th. Dakotah Norton: +4.993
10th. Laurie Greenland: +5.346
Elite Women:
1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:32.456
2nd. Eleonora Farina: +9.671
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +24.152
4th. Kate Weatherly: +28.010
5th. Sandra Rubesam: +29.017
6th. Camille Balanche: +1:04.290
7th. Sian A'Hern: +1:45.033
8th. Veronika Widmann: +2:13.932
9th. Nina Hoffmann: +2:28.828
10th. Carina Cappellari: +4:21.638
Junior Men:
1st. Kye A'Hern: 3:06.855
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +1.258
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +6.223
4th. Seth Sherlock: +8.696
5th. Lucas Cruz: +13.538
Junior Women:
1st. Vali Höll: 3:37.430
2nd. Mille Johnset: +3:39.843
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +10:47.862
