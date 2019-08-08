Results: Timed Training - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019



Elite Men:



1st. Troy Brosnan: 2:57.339

2nd. Danny Hart: +0.179

3rd. Dean Lucas: +2.415

4th. Michael Jones: +3.381

5th. Loic Bruni: +3.442

6th. Brook Macdonald: +4.067

7th. Brendan Fairclough: +4.781

8th. Finn Iles: +4.829

9th. Dakotah Norton: +4.993

10th. Laurie Greenland: +5.346





Elite Women:



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:32.456

2nd. Eleonora Farina: +9.671

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +24.152

4th. Kate Weatherly: +28.010

5th. Sandra Rubesam: +29.017

6th. Camille Balanche: +1:04.290

7th. Sian A'Hern: +1:45.033

8th. Veronika Widmann: +2:13.932

9th. Nina Hoffmann: +2:28.828

10th. Carina Cappellari: +4:21.638







Junior Men:



1st. Kye A'Hern: 3:06.855

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +1.258

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +6.223

4th. Seth Sherlock: +8.696

5th. Lucas Cruz: +13.538





Junior Women:



1st. Vali Höll: 3:37.430

2nd. Mille Johnset: +3:39.843

3rd. Anna Newkirk: +10:47.862



Timed training results are in from Lenerheide, see who went fastest in their first time against the clock in Switzerland.