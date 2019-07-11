Results: Timed Training - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Jul 11, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Troy Brosnan brings it home at full chat.

Timed training results are in from Les Gets, see who went fastest in their first time against the clock in France.


Elite Men:

1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:01.484
2nd. Loic Bruni: +1.266
3rd. Dylan Levesque: +1.690
4th. Mick Hannah: +2.228
5th. Thomas Estaque: +2.347
6th. Amaury Pierron: +2.559
7th. Michael Jones: +2.568
8th. Bernard Kerr: +3.029
9th. Brendan Fairclough: +3.072
10th. Danny Hart: +3.468


Elite Women:

1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:31.578
2nd. Tracey Hannah: +2.006
3rd. Eleonora Farina: +9.134
4th. Camille Balanche: +9.719
5th. Sian A'Hern: +13.076
6th. Mariana Salazar: +15.457
7th. Carina Cappellari: +17.967
8th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +19.274
9th. Sandra Rubesam: +22.917
10th. Veronika Widmann: +23.720



Junior Men:

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:08.938
2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: +0.099
3rd. Luke Williamson: +3.116
4th. Kye A'Hern: +4.195
5th. Patrick Laffey: +4.688


Junior Women:

1st. Vali Holl: 3:38.412
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +2:16.861



Regions in Article
Les Gets Bike Park

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
99193 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
81482 views
Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
64333 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
59005 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
46392 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30
46067 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
42356 views
Giant's Prototype 29er Downhill Bike - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
36058 views

6 Comments

  • + 3
 Ankle injury for Rachel Atherton, the womans field keeps on shrinking.
  • + 1
 Holl virtual 3rd
  • + 2
 We all know these are the only results that matter this weekend. Congratulations Troy & Marine! Beer
  • + 1
 Live feed viewers need a virtual tape measure at the wooden jump. Longest jump gets a free Redbull.
  • + 1
 Yes Troy!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 0
 Brendog’s pulled his finger out of his arse! #oioi

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.066783
Mobile Version of Website