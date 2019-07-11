Results: Timed Training - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019



Elite Men:



1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:01.484

2nd. Loic Bruni: +1.266

3rd. Dylan Levesque: +1.690

4th. Mick Hannah: +2.228

5th. Thomas Estaque: +2.347

6th. Amaury Pierron: +2.559

7th. Michael Jones: +2.568

8th. Bernard Kerr: +3.029

9th. Brendan Fairclough: +3.072

10th. Danny Hart: +3.468





Elite Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:31.578

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +2.006

3rd. Eleonora Farina: +9.134

4th. Camille Balanche: +9.719

5th. Sian A'Hern: +13.076

6th. Mariana Salazar: +15.457

7th. Carina Cappellari: +17.967

8th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +19.274

9th. Sandra Rubesam: +22.917

10th. Veronika Widmann: +23.720







Junior Men:



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:08.938

2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: +0.099

3rd. Luke Williamson: +3.116

4th. Kye A'Hern: +4.195

5th. Patrick Laffey: +4.688





Junior Women:



1st. Vali Holl: 3:38.412

2nd. Anna Newkirk: +2:16.861





Timed training results are in from Les Gets, see who went fastest in their first time against the clock in France.