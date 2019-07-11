Results: Timed Training - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Timed training results are in from Les Gets, see who went fastest in their first time against the clock in France.
Elite Men:
1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:01.484
2nd. Loic Bruni: +1.266
3rd. Dylan Levesque: +1.690
4th. Mick Hannah: +2.228
5th. Thomas Estaque: +2.347
6th. Amaury Pierron: +2.559
7th. Michael Jones: +2.568
8th. Bernard Kerr: +3.029
9th. Brendan Fairclough: +3.072
10th. Danny Hart: +3.468
Elite Women:
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:31.578
2nd. Tracey Hannah: +2.006
3rd. Eleonora Farina: +9.134
4th. Camille Balanche: +9.719
5th. Sian A'Hern: +13.076
6th. Mariana Salazar: +15.457
7th. Carina Cappellari: +17.967
8th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +19.274
9th. Sandra Rubesam: +22.917
10th. Veronika Widmann: +23.720
Junior Men:
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:08.938
2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: +0.099
3rd. Luke Williamson: +3.116
4th. Kye A'Hern: +4.195
5th. Patrick Laffey: +4.688
Junior Women:
1st. Vali Holl: 3:38.412
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +2:16.861
