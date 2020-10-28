Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020

A last hurrah here for World Cup veteran and podium every-timer Tracey Hannah. Will she go quietly Let s hope not.

The first results are in from the first timed session in Portugal on the new track. As with last week, training today and timed training takes place on Track 1, the tracks will be switched over on Friday night but there will be no timed training on track 2 later in the week.


Elite Men:

1st. Greg Minnaar - 4:07.130
2nd. Matt Walker +0.982
3rd. Danny Hart +1.442
4th. Loris Revelli +1.644
5th. Benoit Coulanges +2.259
6th. Thomas Estaque +2.482
7th. Troy Brosnan +3.850
8th. Bernard Kerr +4.006
9th. Finn Iles +4.075
10th. Baptiste Pierron +4.774


Elite Women:

1st. Tracey Hannah - 4:51.919
2nd. Camille Balanche +5.003
3rd. Monika Hrastnik +14.420
4th. Eleonora Farina +18.998
5th. Mikayla Parton +29.409
6th. Nina Hoffmann +48.837
7th. Marine Cabirou +1:48.764
8th. Myriam Nicole +2:38.418
9th. Tahnee Seagrave +6:52.604
10th Mille Johnset +12.22.425



Junior Men:

1st. Goncalo Bandeira - 4:16.228
2nd. Dan Slack +4.960
3rd. Johan Garcin +5.348
4th. Ethan Craik +5.881
5th. Nuno Reis +7.076


Junior Women:

1st. Leona Pierrini - 5:21.736
2nd. Ella Erickson +39.546
3rd. Siel Van Der Velden +7:47.182

 That dinosaur going pretty quick!
  • 3 0
 @adrennan : what do you get when you mix a goat with a dinosaur? apparently a fast DH racer! also wyn is hilarious!
  • 8 1
 I am the only one who hears Rob's voice yelling "ITS GREG MINNARRRR!" ...asking for a friend?
  • 2 1
 I hear DANNY AAAARRT
  • 3 0
 A double header on a 4 minute track! It's going to be a tiring week for the racers.
  • 3 0
 Oison? Congrats GM on the tough win! haha
  • 2 0
 Is this the year that Matt Walker eclipses Danny Hart as the premier British racer?
  • 3 2
 Look at all those Union Jacks....it's like Saturday Night at the f*****g Proms !
  • 2 0
 G. Minnaar and G. Bandeira are on fire!!!
  • 4 3
 Man Gwin not even in the top 10????

His career is over!! Cant keep up with the new young guns!




*NOTICE: this is sarcasm
  • 3 0
 Married life thins the man sauce for a bit until one can regain the stones to pin it again. He'll bring it back around.

And yes, sarcasm is king!!! Beer
  • 2 0
 He just can't deliver on what everyone knows is the most important day!
  • 2 0
 Gwin with the second best time at the first split!
  • 1 0
 This track will suit him well if he can handle the steeps. Fast as hell, dry, moto jumps.
  • 1 1
 what in the world is happening in the men’s leaderboard these days so random
  • 2 0
 Timed Training leaderboards are often pretty random. Different guys go differentially hard, so the guys who treat it as a full on race run are at the top whereas others (Gwin for example), seem to work on a particular section or two and coast (or even stop) on others.
  • 1 0
 @MarcusBrody: a lot of British riders use this track as a winter training spot to escape the horrible weather back home. At least, I assume it's this track.
  • 1 0
 shit just GOAT serious! Bring it home GM!
  • 2 0
 Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiit
  • 1 0
 Who is Loris Revelli ??
  • 20 0
 It's actually LRS RVLL as he's riding for the CLLCTV
  • 2 0
 2015 JR European champion DH 2019 national champion of Italy DH 2020 national champion of Italy Enduro
  • 1 0
 @thingswelike: badass ! Never heard of him I guess.
  • 1 0
 @Becciu: Hahahaha

