Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020

The first results are in from the first timed session in Portugal on the new track. As with last week, training today and timed training takes place on Track 1, the tracks will be switched over on Friday night but there will be no timed training on track 2 later in the week.
Elite Men:
1st. Greg Minnaar - 4:07.130
2nd. Matt Walker +0.982
3rd. Danny Hart +1.442
4th. Loris Revelli +1.644
5th. Benoit Coulanges +2.259
6th. Thomas Estaque +2.482
7th. Troy Brosnan +3.850
8th. Bernard Kerr +4.006
9th. Finn Iles +4.075
10th. Baptiste Pierron +4.774
Elite Women:
1st. Tracey Hannah - 4:51.919
2nd. Camille Balanche +5.003
3rd. Monika Hrastnik +14.420
4th. Eleonora Farina +18.998
5th. Mikayla Parton +29.409
6th. Nina Hoffmann +48.837
7th. Marine Cabirou +1:48.764
8th. Myriam Nicole +2:38.418
9th. Tahnee Seagrave +6:52.604
10th Mille Johnset +12.22.425
Junior Men:
1st. Goncalo Bandeira - 4:16.228
2nd. Dan Slack +4.960
3rd. Johan Garcin +5.348
4th. Ethan Craik +5.881
5th. Nuno Reis +7.076
Junior Women:
1st. Leona Pierrini - 5:21.736
2nd. Ella Erickson +39.546
3rd. Siel Van Der Velden +7:47.182
