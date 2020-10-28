Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020



Elite Men:



1st. Greg Minnaar - 4:07.130

2nd. Matt Walker +0.982

3rd. Danny Hart +1.442

4th. Loris Revelli +1.644

5th. Benoit Coulanges +2.259

6th. Thomas Estaque +2.482

7th. Troy Brosnan +3.850

8th. Bernard Kerr +4.006

9th. Finn Iles +4.075

10th. Baptiste Pierron +4.774





Elite Women:



1st. Tracey Hannah - 4:51.919

2nd. Camille Balanche +5.003

3rd. Monika Hrastnik +14.420

4th. Eleonora Farina +18.998

5th. Mikayla Parton +29.409

6th. Nina Hoffmann +48.837

7th. Marine Cabirou +1:48.764

8th. Myriam Nicole +2:38.418

9th. Tahnee Seagrave +6:52.604

10th Mille Johnset +12.22.425







Junior Men:



1st. Goncalo Bandeira - 4:16.228

2nd. Dan Slack +4.960

3rd. Johan Garcin +5.348

4th. Ethan Craik +5.881

5th. Nuno Reis +7.076





Junior Women:



1st. Leona Pierrini - 5:21.736

2nd. Ella Erickson +39.546

3rd. Siel Van Der Velden +7:47.182



Full results

Elite Men

Elite Women

Junior Men

Junior Women

The first results are in from the first timed session in Portugal on the new track. As with last week, training today and timed training takes place on Track 1, the tracks will be switched over on Friday night but there will be no timed training on track 2 later in the week.