Results: Timed Training - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Photo: Rick Schubert



Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:02.406

2nd. Gee Atherton: +0.224

3rd. Alexandre Fayolle: +0.271

4th. Bernard Kerr: +1.031

5th. Charlie Harrison: +1.682





Elite Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:32.139

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +4.843

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +7.489

4th. Nina Hoffmann: +8.799

5th. Mariana Salazar: +17.989







Junior Men:



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:09.310

2nd. Elliot Jamieson: +5.407

3rd. Kye A'Hern: +5.645

4th. Matteo Iniguez: +7.939

5th. Jamie Edmondson: +8.934





Junior Women:



1st. Vali Holl: 3:40.383

2nd. Mille Johnset: +10.400

3rd. Anna Newkirk: +19:53.562





Elite Men

Full Results:

Section Breakdown:

Elite Women

Full Results:

Section Breakdown:

Junior Men

Full Results:

Section Breakdown:

Junior Women

Full Results:

Section Breakdown:

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

Timed training is always questionable but with tight times at the top and not much different from last weekend's iXS European Cup which was run on a very similar track it looks like plenty of the riders are looking fast and ready to race. In the Elite Men, it would be Loic Bruni on his new 29/27.5 Specialized Demo that would take the top time by just 0.224 seconds over Gee Atherton. After struggling to find speed last weekend it looks like Gee is back up to race pace and looking like a strong contender on board the Atherton prototype bike. Alexandre Fayolle would be incredibly close to Gee's time with a gap of 0.047 between second and third. Bernard Kerr and Charlie Harrison would complete the top five which were all within 1.682 of Loic Bruni.In the Elite Women category, Marine Cabirou would secure the top spot with a time of 3:32.139, this would be almost five seconds ahead of Rachel Atherton. Monika Hrastnik and Nina Hoffmann would sit in third and fourth before Mariana Salazar would fall back to fifth 17.989 seconds off the pace. Notable riders such as Tahnee Seagrave and Tracey Hannah would fall further behind in the pack with clear signs that they stopped on their way down the track. Interestingly Tahnee Would set the fastest split one in the women's category by 0.061 and Tracey would set the fastest split three with almost a second over Marine Cabirou.Thibaut Daprela and Vali Holl would continue their domination of the Junior categories with big margins back to second position. Vali Holl's time of 3:40.383 would have placed her fourth in Elite and even Atherton Bikes Mille Johnset would have placed herself sixth.