RACING

Results: Timed Training - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Apr 26, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Photo: Rick Schubert

Timed training is always questionable but with tight times at the top and not much different from last weekend's iXS European Cup which was run on a very similar track it looks like plenty of the riders are looking fast and ready to race. In the Elite Men, it would be Loic Bruni on his new 29/27.5 Specialized Demo that would take the top time by just 0.224 seconds over Gee Atherton. After struggling to find speed last weekend it looks like Gee is back up to race pace and looking like a strong contender on board the Atherton prototype bike. Alexandre Fayolle would be incredibly close to Gee's time with a gap of 0.047 between second and third. Bernard Kerr and Charlie Harrison would complete the top five which were all within 1.682 of Loic Bruni.

In the Elite Women category, Marine Cabirou would secure the top spot with a time of 3:32.139, this would be almost five seconds ahead of Rachel Atherton. Monika Hrastnik and Nina Hoffmann would sit in third and fourth before Mariana Salazar would fall back to fifth 17.989 seconds off the pace. Notable riders such as Tahnee Seagrave and Tracey Hannah would fall further behind in the pack with clear signs that they stopped on their way down the track. Interestingly Tahnee Would set the fastest split one in the women's category by 0.061 and Tracey would set the fastest split three with almost a second over Marine Cabirou.

Thibaut Daprela and Vali Holl would continue their domination of the Junior categories with big margins back to second position. Vali Holl's time of 3:40.383 would have placed her fourth in Elite and even Atherton Bikes Mille Johnset would have placed herself sixth.


Elite Men

1st. Loic Bruni: 3:02.406
2nd. Gee Atherton: +0.224
3rd. Alexandre Fayolle: +0.271
4th. Bernard Kerr: +1.031
5th. Charlie Harrison: +1.682


Elite Women:

1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:32.139
2nd. Rachel Atherton: +4.843
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +7.489
4th. Nina Hoffmann: +8.799
5th. Mariana Salazar: +17.989



Junior Men:

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:09.310
2nd. Elliot Jamieson: +5.407
3rd. Kye A'Hern: +5.645
4th. Matteo Iniguez: +7.939
5th. Jamie Edmondson: +8.934


Junior Women:

1st. Vali Holl: 3:40.383
2nd. Mille Johnset: +10.400
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +19:53.562



Elite Men

Full Results:



Section Breakdown:



Elite Women

Full Results:



Section Breakdown:



Junior Men

Full Results:



Section Breakdown:



Junior Women

Full Results:



Section Breakdown:




The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Must Read This Week
Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks
179627 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
72742 views
Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019
55087 views
Final Results: European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor
53136 views
A Closer Look at Cannondale's Wild 2-Shock DH Bike - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
50439 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Aaron Gwin's World Cup Preparation
45694 views
Kaos Seagrave To Miss Maribor World Cup Due To Lack of UCI Points
36710 views
Review: Pivot Trail 429 - A Little Bit of Travel, A Whole Lot of Fun
35736 views

43 Comments

  • + 44
 TIMED TRAINING MEANS EVERYTHING
  • + 1
 I’d normally dismiss it to a degree, but those top times are super close
  • + 8
 @kleinblake: that's the spirit!
  • + 3
 Have to edit fantasy team at least ten more times before its locked in.
  • + 1
 Well actually the time between all those splits mean something. Maybe Gwin or Brosnan are out of the top 5 in time training, but in terms of splits they have a lot to play with.
  • + 1
 PEE COMES FIRST!
  • + 14
 Where's the TRACK PREVIEW?!
  • + 1
 Just saw it 2 minutes ago on Red Bulls Facebook.
  • + 13
 27.5 ain't dead...in the rear.
  • + 12
 #geesback
  • + 2
 Well, he better start posting results if he wants to sell his namesake bike. I suppose when your rider is also the sponsor it adds a bit extra motivation to win.
  • + 2
 He's gonna have a year
  • + 1
 conspiracy theory: Gee sandbagged the last few years in preparation for the release of this new bike...
  • + 4
 I think the most impressive thing here is how Vali Holl would already be 4th as an elite! That girl is going to dominate the field in a few years time!
  • + 5
 6 for Dakotah Norton Nice!
  • + 4
 Gwin was up almost 2 seconds after 2nd split. #stillmeansnothing
  • + 3
 0.3 seconds...
  • + 2
 Dude definitely has a strategy that works for him.
  • + 1
 I feel like he gauges himself against the field part way to see where he is at then lays off the gas.
  • + 5
 Cabirou!!!!!
  • + 4
 Atherton Bikes not so bad...
  • + 2
 See now I don't know if I need to change my fantasy team or if all my riders are just holding back for race day....
  • + 16
 Panic and change everything
  • + 4
 Change everything then panic
  • + 1
 Top 3 elite men separated by 2 hundredths! Looks like this race is shaping up to be really exciting! Nice to see Gee up there!
  • + 2
 May I be the first of the season to say, scribd still sucks the high hard one!
  • + 1
 +1000000000000 Still useless AF.
  • + 2
 Congrats to Loic on the win!!!! I can't wait for Fort William!
  • + 2
 Has timed training ever reflected race results?
  • + 4
 its not that meaningless , but only in a positive way. being fast in tt usually leads to a good result, being slow in tt usually doesnt mean anything
  • + 10
 Well, my cousin Larry has never been in either timed training or race results so, to an extent, yes.
  • + 1
 It sets up a lot of silent battles in qualifying & finals you won't hear anything about. Riders are marking one another, knowing who they typically compare favorably to.

When they see a contemporary pop a timed run that's fast & they had maybe a poor run they thought was fast, it has it's effect.

I'm a fan of timed training because if I recall, used to Gwin would change everybody's strategy when he first hit the scene & you'd see blistering timed runs from him (which scrambles big names & teams minds when you're coming from nowhere).
  • + 2
 Well my number one goes number one go on loic
  • + 1
 Gwin was running ahead of everyone before he stopped for a sangwich and a redbull before split 3.
  • + 1
 So you're telling me Luca Shaw didn't do any timed training runs?
  • + 1
 where is Maes?
  • + 3
 Maes is not racing
  • + 1
 Maes is not winning. Clearly.
  • - 1
 No link to the full field results? Just top 5... cmon!
  • + 4
 www.uci.org/mountain-bike/events/mercedes-benz-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup

Scroll down
  • + 3
 @gcrider: that wasnt there earlier...
  • - 3
 Anna Newkirk with a blistering time of 23:33 minutes? Was that the course walk clock?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038052
Mobile Version of Website