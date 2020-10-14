Results: Timed Training - Maribor DH World Cup 2020

The results are in from the first timed training session of the year. There are four points where the track splits between Friday's race track and Sunday's race track and with both options open in training, riders had multiple avenues to pick from making these timed training results mean even less than usual. Having said that, we imagine most riders stuck to Friday's track for most of the day as extra practice time has been allotted later in the week for Sunday's track. This is the only timed training session of the weekend though so if you want to know who's looking fast before any points get awarded, the results are below:
Elite Men:
1st. Loris Vergier - 2:58.839
2nd. Matt Walker +1.117
3rd. Reece Wilson +1.457
4th. Troy Brosnan +1.531
5th. Danny Hart +2.187
6th. Dakotah Norton +2.811
7th. Charlie Hatton +3.141
8th. Finn Iles +3.186
9th. Loic Bruni +3.366
10th. David Trummer +3.642
Elite Women:
1st. Marine Cabirou - 3:33.918
2nd. Monika Hrastnik +0.994
3rd. Eleonora Farina +6.339
4th. Tracey Hannah +28.522
5th. Sandra Rubesam +31.566
6th. Camille Balanche +32.798
7th. Mille Johnset +3:25.175
8th. Tahnee Seagrave +5:24.936
9th. Nina Hoffmann: +15:44.682
Full ResultsElite MenElite WomenJunior MenJunior Women
Junior Men:
1st. Luke Williamson - 3:07.854
2nd. Goncalo Bandeira +2.293
3rd. Luke Meier Smith +2.304
4th. Antoine Rogge +2.857
5th. Seth Sherlock +5.107
Junior Women:
1st. Leona Pierrini - 4:15.832
2nd. Ella Erickson +10.991
40 Comments
So far only one race this year and it was in a mud bog. He's addicted to being in SoCal so as he said in an interview at Leogang he hasn't ridden mud since the world cup last year (not good training).
If Maribor stays dry he'll likely post some top 5's or fight for podium/wins. If it's muddy, he'll probably be 5th-15th place come finals.
It also has to be hard transitioning over to a smaller factory team (vs. Specialized, Trek). There is probably less support and fewer resources overall. I'm not even going to get into the team ownership stuff, because I know nothing about it - it just can't be easy to manage it all.
However, if his one 6th place is a bad result, and we are looking to blame equipment, then the biggest equipment switch he did was to Kenda tires. That makes much more of a difference than anything else nowadays. He wasn't on blacked out Onzas or Maxxis.
From his insta:
Bad news! After check-ups on my neck it has been decided that it would be too risky to race the upcoming world cups. If I was to have another crash on my head there would be a much higher chance of damaging my spinal cord which would potentially cause paralysis. Not a risk I or anyone else should be willing to take. A bit more time and I’ll be good to go! #WTT2021
I am out in Maribor with the dream team (@maxxrendall & @angushardie) and we’ve got some sick plans. We’ll be helping out Scottish privateers @jamie_edmondson and @mikaylaparton with pit space, wrenching and trackside line info while documenting their races.
Also, in a wild turn of events, racers @oliverzwar and @benzwar have lost their bikes on the flight over to Maribor so I’ve lent them my bike until their’s arrive. Will be so cool seeing George actually getting ridden at a World Cup!
We’ll be documenting it all for Walk The Talk as well as producing some @pinkbike RAW and Inside The Tape vids.
Loic Bruni - Final 2019 = 2:58.839
What are the odds??
