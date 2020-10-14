Results: Timed Training - Maribor DH World Cup 2020

Oct 14, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Loris Vergier put down a blistering time in qualie s. The deteriorating track conditions had him sitting further back in finals in 10th.

The results are in from the first timed training session of the year. There are four points where the track splits between Friday's race track and Sunday's race track and with both options open in training, riders had multiple avenues to pick from making these timed training results mean even less than usual. Having said that, we imagine most riders stuck to Friday's track for most of the day as extra practice time has been allotted later in the week for Sunday's track. This is the only timed training session of the weekend though so if you want to know who's looking fast before any points get awarded, the results are below:


Elite Men:

1st. Loris Vergier - 2:58.839
2nd. Matt Walker +1.117
3rd. Reece Wilson +1.457
4th. Troy Brosnan +1.531
5th. Danny Hart +2.187
6th. Dakotah Norton +2.811
7th. Charlie Hatton +3.141
8th. Finn Iles +3.186
9th. Loic Bruni +3.366
10th. David Trummer +3.642


Elite Women:

1st. Marine Cabirou - 3:33.918
2nd. Monika Hrastnik +0.994
3rd. Eleonora Farina +6.339
4th. Tracey Hannah +28.522
5th. Sandra Rubesam +31.566
6th. Camille Balanche +32.798
7th. Mille Johnset +3:25.175
8th. Tahnee Seagrave +5:24.936
9th. Nina Hoffmann: +15:44.682



Junior Men:

1st. Luke Williamson - 3:07.854
2nd. Goncalo Bandeira +2.293
3rd. Luke Meier Smith +2.304
4th. Antoine Rogge +2.857
5th. Seth Sherlock +5.107


Junior Women:

1st. Leona Pierrini - 4:15.832
2nd. Ella Erickson +10.991

Full Results

Elite Men


Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women



Regions in Article
Maribor

Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2020


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
181002 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
104915 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
94229 views
Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette
70134 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
58232 views
Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing
54662 views
11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020
52471 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
51965 views

40 Comments

  • 26 0
 Reece is on pace!
  • 15 0
 Very interested to see how Tahnee makes up 5 minutes come friday
  • 7 0
 Aarons got to make up 9!
  • 7 12
flag rockchomper (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Timed training doesn't really mean anything...
  • 26 0
 Hopefully she doesn't get off her bike and check lines during her race run.
  • 4 0
 @rockchomper: winning practice is all some racers have. Don't debase them Wink
  • 3 0
 @rockchomper: Joke/your head
  • 1 0
 @rockchomper: yeah but sense of humour helps
  • 9 0
 It's interesting to see Gwin having been so dominant on YT and Specialized and now is having a hard time breaking the top 10 since on Intense. I realize there is probably more going on behind the scenes than we can see, but it's still a bummer.
  • 9 0
 I know man. It’s so not intense.
  • 6 1
 He always does this in practice. I mean, he obviously was doing some track review with 6+ minute times in segments 3 and 4. Pretty sure he had a number of top 10 results last year but I do have to agree with you that the move hasn't met or exceeded expectations. And I hope he doesn't pull the "I haven't raced much this year" because nobody really has. And if they did race, it was because they made the effort to do so and he could have done so too.
  • 2 1
 Injuries (thumb) last year (I believe first season he's had a nagging injury).

So far only one race this year and it was in a mud bog. He's addicted to being in SoCal so as he said in an interview at Leogang he hasn't ridden mud since the world cup last year (not good training).

If Maribor stays dry he'll likely post some top 5's or fight for podium/wins. If it's muddy, he'll probably be 5th-15th place come finals.
  • 2 1
 He might as well not race. 9 minutes lead is gonna be tough to overcome!
  • 3 0
 have chatted with friends quite a bit on this. I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that it may have to something to do with simply not jiving with the bike. I'm no expert, but I feel like we haven't seen Gwin racing like himself since transitioning over to Intense.

It also has to be hard transitioning over to a smaller factory team (vs. Specialized, Trek). There is probably less support and fewer resources overall. I'm not even going to get into the team ownership stuff, because I know nothing about it - it just can't be easy to manage it all.
  • 1 1
 Gwin had one healthy race on Intense, and that was here (Maribor) and he got 6th. Everyone was speculating on why he did so "bad", and its entirely possible it was the bike. I don't doubt that the M29 is a fast bike, but might not have jived with Gwin, which would explain his new mullet.

However, if his one 6th place is a bad result, and we are looking to blame equipment, then the biggest equipment switch he did was to Kenda tires. That makes much more of a difference than anything else nowadays. He wasn't on blacked out Onzas or Maxxis.
  • 3 0
 Really happy to see Jack Moir back (I think from injury?) and doing so well, in both enduro and dh. Insanely capable and stylish rider, up there with the true elite all-rounders who are a threat for the podium in both disciplines.
  • 5 0
 Loris is so quick this year!
  • 2 0
 I agree He seems more focused and serious in his interviews this year. If he stays on his bike he wins it.
  • 3 0
 Anyone know if Cathro made it there?
  • 1 0
 Not to race but I think he said in Instagram he was there to do some filming and support some privateers.
  • 2 0
 Not to ride but he’s supposed to be there. God I want him to be!!!
  • 1 0
 @Bigwill13: he is supporting some guys and lent his bike to 2 riders who’s bikes have not shown up yet, he is not allowed to race, to much risk, he is fliming
  • 7 0
 He's there but not racing.
From his insta:
Bad news! After check-ups on my neck it has been decided that it would be too risky to race the upcoming world cups. If I was to have another crash on my head there would be a much higher chance of damaging my spinal cord which would potentially cause paralysis. Not a risk I or anyone else should be willing to take. A bit more time and I’ll be good to go! #WTT2021

I am out in Maribor with the dream team (@maxxrendall & @angushardie) and we’ve got some sick plans. We’ll be helping out Scottish privateers @jamie_edmondson and @mikaylaparton with pit space, wrenching and trackside line info while documenting their races.

Also, in a wild turn of events, racers @oliverzwar and @benzwar have lost their bikes on the flight over to Maribor so I’ve lent them my bike until their’s arrive. Will be so cool seeing George actually getting ridden at a World Cup!

We’ll be documenting it all for Walk The Talk as well as producing some @pinkbike RAW and Inside The Tape vids.
  • 1 0
 According to his Instagram, he's there but won't be racing until 2021 becuase he doesn't want to reinjure his neck.
  • 2 0
 @thingswelike: Sweet, thanks everyone.
  • 2 0
 Loris Vergier - Timed Training 2020 = 2:58.839
Loic Bruni - Final 2019 = 2:58.839

What are the odds?? Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Is Miriam Nicole racing? Did she just not do timed training?
  • 1 0
 Same question, did a bunch of the women sit out timed training or are there really only 9 racers?
  • 2 0
 whats the word on Martin Maes? I thought he was giving a go this round
  • 1 0
 he is there and racing, see WynTV
  • 1 0
 Is anyone able to explain this 2 races/tracks thing? Is there a race next couple days on this track then one after?
  • 2 0
 Race on Friday, then slightly different track for the race #2 on Sunday.
  • 1 0
 @Bomadics: cheers
  • 1 0
 Aaron Gwin is really going to need to ride INTENSE to make up for those times.
  • 1 0
 Only 41 riders? How can that happen?
  • 1 1
 Timed training doesn’t mean nothing
  • 10 0
 Looks like a timed training session
  • 1 0
 Can't believe you beat me..... TTMN!
  • 1 0
 Nuffink
  • 1 0
 Let's go Dante!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014664
Mobile Version of Website