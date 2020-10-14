Results: Timed Training - Maribor DH World Cup 2020



Elite Men:



1st. Loris Vergier - 2:58.839

2nd. Matt Walker +1.117

3rd. Reece Wilson +1.457

4th. Troy Brosnan +1.531

5th. Danny Hart +2.187

6th. Dakotah Norton +2.811

7th. Charlie Hatton +3.141

8th. Finn Iles +3.186

9th. Loic Bruni +3.366

10th. David Trummer +3.642





Elite Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou - 3:33.918

2nd. Monika Hrastnik +0.994

3rd. Eleonora Farina +6.339

4th. Tracey Hannah +28.522

5th. Sandra Rubesam +31.566

6th. Camille Balanche +32.798

7th. Mille Johnset +3:25.175

8th. Tahnee Seagrave +5:24.936

9th. Nina Hoffmann: +15:44.682







Junior Men:



1st. Luke Williamson - 3:07.854

2nd. Goncalo Bandeira +2.293

3rd. Luke Meier Smith +2.304

4th. Antoine Rogge +2.857

5th. Seth Sherlock +5.107





Junior Women:



1st. Leona Pierrini - 4:15.832

2nd. Ella Erickson +10.991



The results are in from the first timed training session of the year. There are four points where the track splits between Friday's race track and Sunday's race track and with both options open in training, riders had multiple avenues to pick from making these timed training results mean even less than usual. Having said that, we imagine most riders stuck to Friday's track for most of the day as extra practice time has been allotted later in the week for Sunday's track. This is the only timed training session of the weekend though so if you want to know who's looking fast before any points get awarded, the results are below: