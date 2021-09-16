Timed Training Results: Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021

Jordan Williams took his first junior World Cup win just yesterday, and in timed training he posted a time that was right up there with the big dogs.

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 5:06.243

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: +1:02.035

3rd. Jess Blewitt: +2:27.444

4th. Frida Roenning: +3:28.525



Elite Men



1st. Dakotah Norton: 3:20.963

2nd. Danny Hart: +0.368

3rd. David Trummer: +0.494

4th. Troy Brosnan: +0.868

5th. Matt Walker: +1.815



Junior Women



None



Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:23.927

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +7.474

3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: +11.093

4th. Dennis Luffman: +13.756

5th. Pau Menoyo Busquets: +1:03.063





The results are in from timed training at the final race of the World Cup DH season. It seems most riders cruised the track or chose to sit out from timed training, but some put down some seriously fast times.