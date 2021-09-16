Timed Training Results: Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021

Sep 16, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Jordan Williams keeps it low on course to his first World Cup win.
Jordan Williams took his first junior World Cup win just yesterday, and in timed training he posted a time that was right up there with the big dogs.


The results are in from timed training at the final race of the World Cup DH season. It seems most riders cruised the track or chose to sit out from timed training, but some put down some seriously fast times.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Marine Cabirou: 5:06.243
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: +1:02.035
3rd. Jess Blewitt: +2:27.444
4th. Frida Roenning: +3:28.525

Elite Men

1st. Dakotah Norton: 3:20.963
2nd. Danny Hart: +0.368
3rd. David Trummer: +0.494
4th. Troy Brosnan: +0.868
5th. Matt Walker: +1.815

Junior Women

None

Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:23.927
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +7.474
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: +11.093
4th. Dennis Luffman: +13.756
5th. Pau Menoyo Busquets: +1:03.063



Full Results:

Elite Women



Elite Men




Junior Men





14 Comments

  • 7 0
 Would love Mik to podium on Saturday
  • 1 0
 yeah! dude deserves it
  • 6 0
 Let’s go
Good job to Dakotah Nortan
  • 5 0
 I know it's totally a trope, but man I'd love to see an American on the podium in Snowshoe.
  • 2 0
 Seems like most took a rest day. They probably rode the new bits and tried out some lines, that's all.
  • 3 1
 wtf what happen to the girls?
  • 1 0
 Will this race be on the same course?
  • 1 0
 1/3 of the course has changed
  • 1 0
 Good to see an American on the top step this time!!
  • 1 1
 What trails are they using for round 2?
  • 1 1
 Just a cruiser day. And qualies dont count for points tomorrow.
  • 1 0
 I've had it with these tt-deniers
  • 1 0
 Bruni?
  • 1 0
 DOOLEY!!!!

Post a Comment



