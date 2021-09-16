Timed Training Results: Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021

The results are in from timed training at the final race of the World Cup DH season. It seems most riders cruised the track or chose to sit out from timed training, but some put down some seriously fast times.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Marine Cabirou: 5:06.243
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: +1:02.035
3rd. Jess Blewitt: +2:27.444
4th. Frida Roenning: +3:28.525
Elite Men
1st. Dakotah Norton: 3:20.963
2nd. Danny Hart: +0.368
3rd. David Trummer: +0.494
4th. Troy Brosnan: +0.868
5th. Matt Walker: +1.815
Junior Women
None
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:23.927
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +7.474
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: +11.093
4th. Dennis Luffman: +13.756
5th. Pau Menoyo Busquets: +1:03.063
