Results: Timed Training - Snowshoe World Cup DH 2019



Elite Men:



1st. Charlie Harrison: 3:18.391

2nd. Danny Hart: +0.158

3rd. Greg Minnaar: +0.943

4th. Amaury Pierron: +2.368

5th. Dakotah Norton: +3.024

6th. Loic Bruni: +3.759

7th. Greg Williamson: +4.540

8th. Thomas Estaque: +5.190

9th. Dean Lucas: +5.540

10th. Johannes Von Klebelsberg: +5.618





Elite Women:



1st. Tracey Hannah: 4:10.053

2nd. Sian A'Hern: +6.694

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +19.927

4th. Camille Balanche: +23.860

5th. Sandra Rubesam: +42.263

6th. Veronika Widmann: +54.048

7th. Marine Cabirou: +3:12.892

8th. Mariana Salazar: +7:04.053

9th. Carina Cappellari: +8:44.892

10th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +9:29.736









Junior Men:



1st. Kye A'Hern: 3:28.256

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +3.378

3rd. Patrick Laffey: +6.530

4th. Zak Gomilscek: +7.769

5th. Matteo Iniguez: +14.060





Junior Women:



1st. Mille Johnset: 4:21.897

2nd. Vali Holl: +6:34.107

3rd. Anna Newkirk: +36:04.663





Here's your first indication of who's going fast in West Virginia.We were looking forward to seeing how Neko Mullaly would do on a course of his design at the first US World Cup DH stop since 2015 and were gutted to hear that he is out with a broken leg. We will update once we have more information. In the meantime, we wish the best of luck to Neko.