Results: Timed Training - Snowshoe World Cup DH 2019

Sep 5, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Here's your first indication of who's going fast in West Virginia.


Elite Men:

1st. Charlie Harrison: 3:18.391
2nd. Danny Hart: +0.158
3rd. Greg Minnaar: +0.943
4th. Amaury Pierron: +2.368
5th. Dakotah Norton: +3.024
6th. Loic Bruni: +3.759
7th. Greg Williamson: +4.540
8th. Thomas Estaque: +5.190
9th. Dean Lucas: +5.540
10th. Johannes Von Klebelsberg: +5.618


Elite Women:

1st. Tracey Hannah: 4:10.053
2nd. Sian A'Hern: +6.694
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +19.927
4th. Camille Balanche: +23.860
5th. Sandra Rubesam: +42.263
6th. Veronika Widmann: +54.048
7th. Marine Cabirou: +3:12.892
8th. Mariana Salazar: +7:04.053
9th. Carina Cappellari: +8:44.892
10th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +9:29.736




Junior Men:

1st. Kye A'Hern: 3:28.256
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +3.378
3rd. Patrick Laffey: +6.530
4th. Zak Gomilscek: +7.769
5th. Matteo Iniguez: +14.060


Junior Women:

1st. Mille Johnset: 4:21.897
2nd. Vali Holl: +6:34.107
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +36:04.663



We were looking forward to seeing how Neko Mullaly would do on a course of his design at the first US World Cup DH stop since 2015 and were gutted to hear that he is out with a broken leg. We will update once we have more information. In the meantime, we wish the best of luck to Neko.








Regions in Article
Snowshoe

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
172081 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
120257 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
79889 views
Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
79503 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
70284 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
58219 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
52287 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
48037 views

28 Comments

  • 25 1
 JVK the DD is in West F@#$% Virginia!
  • 14 0
 Someone get that man some Wranglers.
  • 3 0
 He should run for Governor!
  • 18 3
 COUNTRY ROADS!!!!!! TAKE ME HOMEEE!!!!!! TOO THE PLACE, WHERE I BELONG!!!!!! WEST VIRGINIA!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 6 0
 Rumour is Neko might have broken his leg today. If that is true, the 2019 injury train has struck again. Massive bummer.
  • 1 0
 What? Nooooo! Anyone have more info?
  • 1 0
 @mtbikeaddict: from Vital's timed training article: We'll start with some crappy news as timed training concludes from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Downhill in Snowshoe, West Virginia. #USDH destroyer, Neko Mulally, is out with a broken tib/fib after a crash in practice today. We're gutted for Neko after a solid World Champs effort leading into Snowshoe. Heal up strong, Neko.
  • 2 0
 @labiker9: Cry That's so sad.
  • 1 0
 @labiker9: Didn’t think this was a crash from the word on the mountain. Sucks for Neko no matter how it happened though.
  • 3 0
 @DMBXC: what do u mean?
  • 1 0
 @HutchJR: pedal or something hitting his leg is what some people mentioned on the course today. It sounds like it was a fluke injury
  • 3 0
 Tracy just loves to hammer in timed training. Pulling for her this weekend, probably her last chance at the overall.
  • 1 0
 Can someone please update the rider rooster on the fantasy league ? Half the injured are riding again, half of the field is now injured !
  • 3 0
 So much for a 4 min track.....
  • 1 0
 yeah, no doubt
  • 3 0
 I didn't see Finn in the Timed training, what up there y'all
  • 1 0
 Congrats to all the riders, didn't expect such results ! Can't wait for next years timed trainings !
  • 1 1
 Charlie Harrison? Things are finally looking up for trek after getting rid of the excess baggage.
  • 1 0
 what extra baggage? He's been racing here for a while and it's showing!
  • 1 0
 @thesharkman is this the same knob jockey that keeps making gee atherton comments?
  • 1 0
 How are there only 11 elite women?
  • 1 0
 One more than 10.
  • 1 0
 What happened to Myriam Nicole? Is she not racing?
  • 1 0
 Low in the world cup ranking.
  • 1 2
 Aw man, this is too much! You don't know who's faking and who's not with no points
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023054
Mobile Version of Website