Results: Timed Training - Snowshoe World Cup DH 2019

Here's your first indication of who's going fast in West Virginia.
Elite Men:
1st. Charlie Harrison: 3:18.391
2nd. Danny Hart: +0.158
3rd. Greg Minnaar: +0.943
4th. Amaury Pierron: +2.368
5th. Dakotah Norton: +3.024
6th. Loic Bruni: +3.759
7th. Greg Williamson: +4.540
8th. Thomas Estaque: +5.190
9th. Dean Lucas: +5.540
10th. Johannes Von Klebelsberg: +5.618
Elite Women:
1st. Tracey Hannah: 4:10.053
2nd. Sian A'Hern: +6.694
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +19.927
4th. Camille Balanche: +23.860
5th. Sandra Rubesam: +42.263
6th. Veronika Widmann: +54.048
7th. Marine Cabirou: +3:12.892
8th. Mariana Salazar: +7:04.053
9th. Carina Cappellari: +8:44.892
10th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +9:29.736
Junior Men:
1st. Kye A'Hern: 3:28.256
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +3.378
3rd. Patrick Laffey: +6.530
4th. Zak Gomilscek: +7.769
5th. Matteo Iniguez: +14.060
Junior Women:
1st. Mille Johnset: 4:21.897
2nd. Vali Holl: +6:34.107
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +36:04.663
We were looking forward to seeing how Neko Mullaly would do on a course of his design at the first US World Cup DH stop since 2015 and were gutted to hear that he is out with a broken leg. We will update once we have more information. In the meantime, we wish the best of luck to Neko.
28 Comments
Post a Comment