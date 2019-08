Results: Timed Training - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Elite Men:



1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:48.443

2nd. Greg Minnaar: +0.358

3rd. David Trummer: +0.405

4th. Danny Hart: +0.567

5th. Loris Revelli: +2.349

6th. Loris Vergier: +3.973

7th. Dakotah Norton: +4.361

8th. Johannes Von Klebelsberg: +4.448

9th. Charlie Harrison: +5.066

10th. Brook Macdonald: +5.277





Elite Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou: 4:38.726

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +6.426

3rd. Eleonora Farina: +10.071

4th. Kate Weatherly: +15.149

5th. Sandra Rubesam: +15.782

6th. Veronika Widmann: +19.989

7th. Camille Balanche: +21.439

8th. Sian A'Hern: +1:08.276

9th. Nina Hoffmann: +2:09.585

10th. Mariana Salazar: +2:25.406







Junior Men:



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:57.842

2nd. Kye A'Hern: +5.305

3rd. Lucas Cruz: +9.457

4th. Seth Sherlock: +10.656

5th. Luke Mumford: +14.022





Timed training results are in from Val di Sole, see who went fastest in their first time against the clock in Italy.