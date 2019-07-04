Results: Timed Training - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Timed training results are in from Vallnord, see who went fastest in their first time against the clock in Andorra. In the Elite Men, Loris Vergier would put down a great run putting him nearly a second and a half faster than any other rider. Finn Iles would come across the line in second with current series leader Troy Brosnan just behind him. David Trummer would continue his great results this year and sat fourth at the end of the training session. Completing the top five would be Brook Macdonald 2.518
seconds off the pace.
For the Elite Women Marine Cabirou would be untouchable for the whole session with a gap of almost seven seconds to Tracey Hannah. Ten seconds back from the Hannah would be Emilie Siegenthaler in third position. 22 seconds back would be Camille Balanche and Mariana Salazar would be just behind her in fifth. Rachel Atherton completed a timed run but would get a time of 6:45.436, over a minute and a half back from Cabirou.
In the Junior racing, it would be a change to the normal leaders with Matteo Iniguez and Mille Johnset getting the fastest times in their respective categories.
Elite Men:
1st. Loris Vergier: 4:20.392
2nd. Finn Iles: +1.337
3rd. Troy Brosnan: +1.689
4th. David Trummer: +2.238
5th. Brook Macdonald: +2.518
6th. Bernard Kerr: +3.489
7th. Amaury Pierron: +3.812
8th. Greg Minnaar: +4.438
9th. Dean Lucas: +4.985
10th. Loic Bruni: +5.123
Elite Women:
1st. Marine Cabirou: 5:11.972
2nd. Tracey Hannah: +6.764
3rd. Emilie Siegenthaler: +16.545
4th. Camille Balanche: +22.293
5th. Mariana Salazar: +24.474
6th. Kate Weatherly: +25.907
7th. Sandra Rudesam: +28.116
8th. Veronika Widmann: +28.728
9th. Sian A'Hern: +44.556
10th. Nina Hoffmann: +55.584
Junior Men:
1st. Matteo Iniguez: 4:37.318
2nd. Kye A'Hern: +0.059
3rd. Luke Mumford: +3.562
4th. Goncalo Bandeira: +4.067
5th. Jamie Edmondson: +9.063
Junior Women:
1st. Mille Johnset: 9:51.839
2nd. Vali Holl: +1:41.461
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +1:58.931
