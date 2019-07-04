Results: Timed Training - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019



Elite Men:



1st. Loris Vergier: 4:20.392

2nd. Finn Iles: +1.337

3rd. Troy Brosnan: +1.689

4th. David Trummer: +2.238

5th. Brook Macdonald: +2.518

6th. Bernard Kerr: +3.489

7th. Amaury Pierron: +3.812

8th. Greg Minnaar: +4.438

9th. Dean Lucas: +4.985

10th. Loic Bruni: +5.123





Elite Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou: 5:11.972

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +6.764

3rd. Emilie Siegenthaler: +16.545

4th. Camille Balanche: +22.293

5th. Mariana Salazar: +24.474

6th. Kate Weatherly: +25.907

7th. Sandra Rudesam: +28.116

8th. Veronika Widmann: +28.728

9th. Sian A'Hern: +44.556

10th. Nina Hoffmann: +55.584









Junior Men:



1st. Matteo Iniguez: 4:37.318

2nd. Kye A'Hern: +0.059

3rd. Luke Mumford: +3.562

4th. Goncalo Bandeira: +4.067

5th. Jamie Edmondson: +9.063





Junior Women:



1st. Mille Johnset: 9:51.839

2nd. Vali Holl: +1:41.461

3rd. Anna Newkirk: +1:58.931





Timed training results are in from Vallnord, see who went fastest in their first time against the clock in Andorra. In the Elite Men, Loris Vergier would put down a great run putting him nearly a second and a half faster than any other rider. Finn Iles would come across the line in second with current series leader Troy Brosnan just behind him. David Trummer would continue his great results this year and sat fourth at the end of the training session. Completing the top five would be Brook Macdonaldseconds off the pace.For the Elite Women Marine Cabirou would be untouchable for the whole session with a gap of almost seven seconds to Tracey Hannah. Ten seconds back from the Hannah would be Emilie Siegenthaler in third position. 22 seconds back would be Camille Balanche and Mariana Salazar would be just behind her in fifth. Rachel Atherton completed a timed run but would get a time of 6:45.436, over a minute and a half back from Cabirou.In the Junior racing, it would be a change to the normal leaders with Matteo Iniguez and Mille Johnset getting the fastest times in their respective categories.Full Results will be available shortly.