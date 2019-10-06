Results: Tokyo 2020 Test Event

Results



Elite Men



1st. Nino Schurter

2nd. Victor Koretzky

3rd. Luca Braidot





Elite Women



1st. Jolanda Neff

2nd. Sina Frei

3rd. Anne Terpstra





The results are in from the test event in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics next year and it shows the dominance of the Swiss team once again as they secure Gold medal positions in both Elite races. In the Men's it would be Nino Schurter who would take the top step at the end of the weekend with Frenchman Victor Koretzky following the previous Olympic champion closely. Third place would go to Luca Braidot who has had a great season this year.In the Elite Women's race, it's a Swiss one-two with Jolanda Neff finally securing a big race win in 2019 and Sina Frei proving she is going to be a big threat at Olympics in second place. After taking a win in Vallnord Anne Terpstra has been upsetting the top riders all year and a third-place at this weekend's test event ensure she is a name to remember for next year.Full results will be added once they are available.