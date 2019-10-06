Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Results: Tokyo 2020 Test Event

Oct 6, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Flat out from the start Fighting for the positions and wide startloop caused a lot of position changes. Road World Champion Peter Sagan made it to the lead from very last place in just couple houndreds of meters.

The results are in from the test event in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics next year and it shows the dominance of the Swiss team once again as they secure Gold medal positions in both Elite races. In the Men's it would be Nino Schurter who would take the top step at the end of the weekend with Frenchman Victor Koretzky following the previous Olympic champion closely. Third place would go to Luca Braidot who has had a great season this year.

In the Elite Women's race, it's a Swiss one-two with Jolanda Neff finally securing a big race win in 2019 and Sina Frei proving she is going to be a big threat at Olympics in second place. After taking a win in Vallnord Anne Terpstra has been upsetting the top riders all year and a third-place at this weekend's test event ensure she is a name to remember for next year.

Results


Elite Men

1st. Nino Schurter
2nd. Victor Koretzky
3rd. Luca Braidot


Elite Women

1st. Jolanda Neff
2nd. Sina Frei
3rd. Anne Terpstra


Full results will be added once they are available.




link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
View this post on Instagram

Oh I won 😭😭😭♥️ I can’t believe it I‘m so happy. I didn‘t crash, rode a safe race on a challenging track and won with my swiss team mates placing 2nd @freisina 4th @alessandrakeller and 6th @indergandli ❤️ we‘ve been training together for years with @swisscyclingteam and @telseredi and this week it truly paid off. So many happy notes to take from this race, mainly that my bike is the best of both worlds and that I should always have a croissant for breakfast. 🥰🥐👯‍♀️ #togetherisbetter #tokyo2020 #olympicgames #testrace #swissolympicteam #trekbikes #supercaliber #trustyourtrek @swissolympicteam @swisscyclingteam @trekfactoryracingxc

A post shared by Jolanda (@jolandaneff) on







Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
84022 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
80604 views
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
79782 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
71897 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
59999 views
9 Mountain Bike Grips Ridden & Rated
55860 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
51754 views
Court Awards $150,000 to Mountain Biker Who Fell From Chairlift
48957 views

5 Comments

  • 5 0
 The track looks gnarly!
  • 1 0
 True that! Parts of it also look like a mini golf course lol
  • 1 0
 Imagine riding that gasping for air and anaerobic 60 minutes in, while on 100mm with delicate tires. It's awesome!
  • 1 0
 looks tailor made for Nino VanDerPoel will have some work to do not likely a mistake for VanDerPoel to not have gone to the test event, but he likely will have to change his training and what other races he does
  • 2 0
 still wish they had downhill

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019123
Mobile Version of Website