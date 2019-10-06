Results: Tokyo 2020 Test Event

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
Winning the #Tokyo2020 test event, is the perfect season end and already a great motivation for next years Olympic Games. Love the challenging track in Tokyo and it suits my riding style also quite well. On that track everything is possible 😋. #huntforglory #gobiginjapan Thanks @swisscyclingteam for the fun time. 📸:: @egopromotion
Oh I won 😭😭😭♥️ I can’t believe it I‘m so happy. I didn‘t crash, rode a safe race on a challenging track and won with my swiss team mates placing 2nd @freisina 4th @alessandrakeller and 6th @indergandli ❤️ we‘ve been training together for years with @swisscyclingteam and @telseredi and this week it truly paid off. So many happy notes to take from this race, mainly that my bike is the best of both worlds and that I should always have a croissant for breakfast. 🥰🥐👯♀️ #togetherisbetter #tokyo2020 #olympicgames #testrace #swissolympicteam #trekbikes #supercaliber #trustyourtrek @swissolympicteam @swisscyclingteam @trekfactoryracingxc
Prime prove sul percorso olimpico di Tokyo 2020 🤙 #braidottwins #testevent #italiateam #olympiacicli #rideshimano #japan #sidisport #stagescycling #vittoriatires #biotex #proaction #pearlizumi #sellesmp #compex #cscarabinieri #mucoff #4guimp
Well, that went pretty good!✌🏻Finished the @tokyo2020 testevent on a 3rd place💫 The incredibly hard course turned out to be a lot of fun to race on - I like!😃 Feeling inspired by the Olympic atmosphere and motivated to work hard, but first of all I’m pretty tired now. Time to enjoy Japan🇯🇵 | pics @paulraats
2ème du Test Event de Tokyo! Final au sprint avec une course nerveuse, technique et rapide Merci au staff et à la @ffcyclisme pour les moyens mit en œuvre pour voir les français performer au mieux l’année prochaine Je serais présent au @rocdazur or semaine prochaine 👋🏻 #tokyo2020
