Results: Tom Pidcock Wins the 2022 European XC Championships

Just one week ahead of the 2022 World Championships in Les Gets riders are battling out in Munich for the European XC champ title.
Friday saw the Elite Men between the tape with a win from the unstoppable Tom Pidcock. Tom was able to pull 11 seconds ahead of Sebastian Fini Carstensen with Filippo Colombo in third place. Nino Schurter decided to skip the racing this week to better prepare for World Champs and as revealed earlier this week Mathias Flückiger is currently provisionally suspended
.
Check out the Elite Men's below. The Elite Women's results will be added once the racing finishes today.
Results
Elite Men
1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:18:09
2nd. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: 1:18:20
3rd. Filippo Colombo: 1:18:21
4th. Victor Koretzky: 1:18:27
5th. Thomas Litscher: 1:18:30
Elite Women
Results will be added after the race.
ResultsElite Men
11 Comments