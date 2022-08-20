Results: Tom Pidcock Wins the 2022 European XC Championships

Aug 20, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Just one week ahead of the 2022 World Championships in Les Gets riders are battling out in Munich for the European XC champ title.

Friday saw the Elite Men between the tape with a win from the unstoppable Tom Pidcock. Tom was able to pull 11 seconds ahead of Sebastian Fini Carstensen with Filippo Colombo in third place. Nino Schurter decided to skip the racing this week to better prepare for World Champs and as revealed earlier this week Mathias Flückiger is currently provisionally suspended.

Check out the Elite Men's below. The Elite Women's results will be added once the racing finishes today.


Results

Elite Men

1st. Tom Pidcock: 1:18:09
2nd. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: 1:18:20
3rd. Filippo Colombo: 1:18:21
4th. Victor Koretzky: 1:18:27
5th. Thomas Litscher: 1:18:30

Elite Women

Results will be added after the race.



11 Comments

  • 3 0
 anyone else reading all these names in barts accent
  • 1 0
 Followed by "what can he do?"
  • 1 0
 "It is like that"
  • 1 0
 "He put the hammer down"
  • 1 0
 Oh great show we missed... This sport is like in in WW some times... We get the important info like in sort of some morse code... Hard to believe we are in 2022..
  • 1 0
 Did anyone else notice Pidcock pulling on a rider trying to get past him on a corner, around lap 2 or 3.
  • 1 1
 Tom Pidcock will be a cycling hall of famer.
  • 14 0
 i dont think anyone outside the US of A cares about 'halls of fame' lmao
  • 1 1
 Wot? No Flückiger?
  • 3 0
 I thought I saw him standing on the grass...chewing.
  • 3 4
 #nospoiler





