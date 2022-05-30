Results: Tracey Hannah & Tristan Botteram Win the iXS DH Cup Round 2

The results are in from the second round of the iXS DH Cup with some top World Cup riders getting between the tape.
In the Elite Women's race Tracey Hannah made her racing return with a win of over five seconds on Anna Newkirk. Abigail Hogie wrapped up the top three just pulling ahead of Junior racer Vanesa Petrovska. For the Elite Men Tristan Botteram found just over a second on George Brannigan and Christopher Grice who came across the line in second and third place respectively.
Check out the full results below.Results:
Full Results:Elite MenElite WomenYou can check out all the categories here.
Elite Men:
1st. Tristan Botteram: 1:44.855
2nd. George Brannigan: +1.008
3rd. Christopher Grice: +1.119
4th. Ciaran King: +3.112
5th. Gabriel Wibmer: +3.121
Elite Women:
1st. Tracey Hannah: 1:56.567
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +5.316
3rd. Abigail Hogie: +8.549
4th. Vanesa Petrovska: +8.946
5th. Roos Op De Beeck: +10.139
2 Comments