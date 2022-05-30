Results: Tracey Hannah & Tristan Botteram Win the iXS DH Cup Round 2

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Tristan Botteram: 1:44.855

2nd. George Brannigan: +1.008

3rd. Christopher Grice: +1.119

4th. Ciaran King: +3.112

5th. Gabriel Wibmer: +3.121





Elite Women:



1st. Tracey Hannah: 1:56.567

2nd. Anna Newkirk: +5.316

3rd. Abigail Hogie: +8.549

4th. Vanesa Petrovska: +8.946

5th. Roos Op De Beeck: +10.139





Full Results:

Elite Men

Elite Women

The results are in from the second round of the iXS DH Cup with some top World Cup riders getting between the tape.In the Elite Women's race Tracey Hannah made her racing return with a win of over five seconds on Anna Newkirk. Abigail Hogie wrapped up the top three just pulling ahead of Junior racer Vanesa Petrovska. For the Elite Men Tristan Botteram found just over a second on George Brannigan and Christopher Grice who came across the line in second and third place respectively.Check out the full results below.