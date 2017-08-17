RACING

Results: Ultimate Pump Track Challenge - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 17, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Whistler 2017
Smith Ropelato smashing turns in some epic Whistler gold hour light.

Pro Men Results
1. Bodi Turner
2. Mitch Ropelato
3. Adrien Loron
4. Michael Bias


Pro Women Results
1. Caroline Buchanan
2. Jill Kintner
3. Joey Gough
4. Jordy Scott


Video Highlights and Photo Epic to Follow.


14 Comments

  • + 18
 Props to Needles for making it bearable. Neg props to Brad Jay for making it unbearable.
  • + 2
 Yeah, Neethling is good on the mic, as was Zink the other day.
  • + 5
 Mens results above are wrong...Adrien Loron was 4th not 3rd...BMXer's ruled tonight!!!
  • + 5
 Buchanan winning Series and my Heart yet again!
  • + 1
 hell yea.
  • + 3
 Jk is dethroned Frown
  • + 1
 Yay! It's no longer a one horse race! Now there's some real excitement.
  • + 1
 Damn why I did click this thread and spoil it for myself.... Go Aussie!
  • + 1
 Mitch Ropelato second, nice!
  • + 2
 Australian Gold!!
  • + 1
 How did this get posted so fast, the live stream isint even over yet!
  • + 1
 Why is there a BMX cadence? This is MTB - just let the gate drop.
  • + 1
 Looks/sounds like a 4x start to me. What's the problem?
  • + 1
 @PhillipJ: so why is there a cadence in 4X? I wish it wasn't even in BMX. I want to see the fastest rider win, not just the person who has the cadence down to the millisecond.

Post a Comment



