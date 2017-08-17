Pinkbike.com
Results: Ultimate Pump Track Challenge - Crankworx Whistler 2017
Aug 17, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Pro Men Results
1. Bodi Turner
2. Mitch Ropelato
3. Adrien Loron
4. Michael Bias
Pro Women Results
1. Caroline Buchanan
2. Jill Kintner
3. Joey Gough
4. Jordy Scott
Video Highlights and Photo Epic to Follow.
14 Comments
Score
Time
+ 18
YouHadMeAtDrugs
(46 mins ago)
Props to Needles for making it bearable. Neg props to Brad Jay for making it unbearable.
[Reply]
+ 2
stikmanglaspell
(22 mins ago)
Yeah, Neethling is good on the mic, as was Zink the other day.
[Reply]
+ 5
gregcarmichael
(38 mins ago)
Mens results above are wrong...Adrien Loron was 4th not 3rd...BMXer's ruled tonight!!!
[Reply]
+ 5
socalbmx1
(39 mins ago)
Buchanan winning Series and my Heart yet again!
[Reply]
+ 1
owlie
(4 mins ago)
hell yea.
[Reply]
+ 3
meathooker
(46 mins ago)
Jk is dethroned
[Reply]
+ 1
Skootur
(33 mins ago)
Yay! It's no longer a one horse race! Now there's some real excitement.
[Reply]
+ 1
AntN
(10 mins ago)
Damn why I did click this thread and spoil it for myself.... Go Aussie!
[Reply]
+ 1
moose-619
(17 mins ago)
Mitch Ropelato second, nice!
[Reply]
+ 2
T-Bot
(32 mins ago)
Australian Gold!!
[Reply]
+ 1
xc12
(44 mins ago)
How did this get posted so fast, the live stream isint even over yet!
[Reply]
+ 1
iamamodel
(32 mins ago)
Why is there a BMX cadence? This is MTB - just let the gate drop.
[Reply]
+ 1
PhillipJ
(27 mins ago)
Looks/sounds like a 4x start to me. What's the problem?
[Reply]
+ 1
iamamodel
(8 mins ago)
@PhillipJ
: so why is there a cadence in 4X? I wish it wasn't even in BMX. I want to see the fastest rider win, not just the person who has the cadence down to the millisecond.
[Reply]
