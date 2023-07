Results: US Downhill National Championships 2023

Pro Men



1st. Luca Shaw: 2:05.18

2nd. Austin Dooley: 2:05.88

3rd. Dante Silva: 2:05.97

4th. Richie Rude: 2:06.54

5th. Christopher Grice: 2:06.54





Pro Women



1st. Anna Newkirk: 2:25.34

2nd. Kailey Skelton: 2:29.45

3rd. Abigail Hogie: 2:38.62

4th. Amelia Capuano: 2:40.60

5th. Ella Erickson: 2:44.32





The results are in from the US Downhill National Championships at Ride Rock Creek, NC, with Anna Newkirk and Luca Shaw taking the 2023 titles.Check out the full results below.You can view more results here