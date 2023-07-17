Results: US Downhill National Championships 2023

Jul 17, 2023
The results are in from the US Downhill National Championships at Ride Rock Creek, NC, with Anna Newkirk and Luca Shaw taking the 2023 titles.

Pro Men

1st. Luca Shaw: 2:05.18
2nd. Austin Dooley: 2:05.88
3rd. Dante Silva: 2:05.97
4th. Richie Rude: 2:06.54
5th. Christopher Grice: 2:06.54


Pro Women

1st. Anna Newkirk: 2:25.34
2nd. Kailey Skelton: 2:29.45
3rd. Abigail Hogie: 2:38.62
4th. Amelia Capuano: 2:40.60
5th. Ella Erickson: 2:44.32


You can view more results here.



2 Comments
  • 3 0
 So awesome to see Neko back and 10th place is not to be sniffed at!! Plus Asa winning the Enduro and Downhill Champs!! Really can't wait to see him at World Cups in the future!!
  • 1 0
 Wow, Richie Rude racing DH now? And right into 4th place?!





