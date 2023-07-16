Results: US Enduro National Championships 2023

Jul 16, 2023
The results are in from the US Enduro National Championships at Ride Rock Creek, NC, with Amy Morrison and Asa Vermette taking the 2023 titles.

Check out the full results below.



Pro/Open Men

1st. Asa Vermette: 14:30.3
2nd. Richie Rude: 14:30.4
3rd. Russell Bobbitt: 14:40.6
4th. Cameron Mader: 14:41.7
5th. Colton Peterson: 14:43.5


Pro/Open Women

1st. Amy Morrison: 18:03.4
2nd. Kathryn Lawrence: 18:32.3
3rd. Isabella Naughton: 18:40.7
4th. Ainsley Haggart: 19:39.8
5th. Emily Cox: 19:47.2


Full Results:
Pro/Open Men

Pro/Open Women

You can view more results here.



 USAC shit the bed and the timing box wasn’t functioning on one stage. After the fact, they went to their backup of hand timing where the Marshall’s were supposedly recording people’s start and finish times on that stage. There were huge inaccuracies and obviously incorrect times on those stages. It was a total shit show with multiple petitions and tons of anger with a huge delay in podiums. Really sucks because Neko and Ride Rock Creek did an amazing job on their end only for USAC to, once again, screw things up.
 That Asa kid sure is something
 Wow.





