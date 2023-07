Results: US Enduro National Championships 2023

Pro/Open Men



1st. Asa Vermette: 14:30.3

2nd. Richie Rude: 14:30.4

3rd. Russell Bobbitt: 14:40.6

4th. Cameron Mader: 14:41.7

5th. Colton Peterson: 14:43.5





Pro/Open Women



1st. Amy Morrison: 18:03.4

2nd. Kathryn Lawrence: 18:32.3

3rd. Isabella Naughton: 18:40.7

4th. Ainsley Haggart: 19:39.8

5th. Emily Cox: 19:47.2





The results are in from the US Enduro National Championships at Ride Rock Creek, NC, with Amy Morrison and Asa Vermette taking the 2023 titles.Check out the full results below.You can view more results here