Results: US Enduro National Championships 2023

The results are in from the US Enduro National Championships at Ride Rock Creek, NC, with Amy Morrison and Asa Vermette taking the 2023 titles.
Check out the full results below.
Full Results:Pro/Open MenPro/Open Women
Pro/Open Men
1st. Asa Vermette: 14:30.3
2nd. Richie Rude: 14:30.4
3rd. Russell Bobbitt: 14:40.6
4th. Cameron Mader: 14:41.7
5th. Colton Peterson: 14:43.5
Pro/Open Women
1st. Amy Morrison: 18:03.4
2nd. Kathryn Lawrence: 18:32.3
3rd. Isabella Naughton: 18:40.7
4th. Ainsley Haggart: 19:39.8
5th. Emily Cox: 19:47.2
.