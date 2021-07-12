Results: Dakotah Norton & Kailey Skelton Win the US National DH Championships 2021

Jul 12, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

The results are in from the US DH National Championships, with Dakotah Norton and Kailey Skelton taking the 2021 titles.

Kailey Skelton secured the Women's Elite national title with a win of nearly 13 seconds on second-placed Caroline Washam. Dakotah Norton managed to take the national title in the Elite Men's racing, with Luca Shaw coming across the line in second place with Austin Dooley rounding out the top three.

Check out the full results below.

Results:


Men:

1st. Dakotah Norton: 3:24.98
2nd. Luca Shaw: +1.03
3rd. Austin Dooley: +3.55
4th. Aaron Gwin: +4.37
5th. Neko Mulally: +5.43


Women:

1st. Kailey Skelton: 4:05.89
2nd. Caroline Washam: +12.72
3rd. Ella Erickson: +13.87
4th. Mazie Hayden: +15.29
5th. Kialani Hines: +16.03


Full Results:

Women:

Top 30 Men:



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Dakotah Norton DH Racing National Championships


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I'd love to see the results with Gwin and Mulally on a YT TUES again lol

