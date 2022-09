Results: US Open of MTB 2022

Downhill

Open Women



1st. Nina Hoffman 3:11.051

2nd. Jill Kintner +2.946

3rd. Aletha Ostgaard +7.129

4th. Kailey Skelton +10.779

5th. Mazie Hayden +16.160

Open Men



1st. Dakotah Norton 2:48.987

2nd. Luca Shaw +2.435

3rd. Asa Vermette +3.428

4th. Neko Mulally +4.258

5th. Dylan Maples +6.644



Enduro

Open Women



1st. Ashley Stearns 06:11.851

2nd. Rachel Pageau 06:21.547

3rd. Hannah Harrington 06:34.852

4th. Rachel Strait Throop 06:34.305

5th. Amelia Capuano 06:30.047

Open Men



1st. Marco Osborne 05:22.406

2nd. Nathan Sterckx 05:27.696

3rd. Will Goody 05:32.102

4th. Max Beaupre 05:30.703

5th. Alex McAndrew 05:31.953



Dual Slalom

Open Women



1st. Jill Kintner

2nd. Jordan Scott

3rd. Mazie Hayden

4th. Teagan Heap

Open Men



1st. Joey Foresta

2nd. Eddie Reynolds

3rd. Parker Nishkian

4th. Cody Johnson



Full results for all categories can be found here