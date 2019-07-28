Results: USA National Championships 2019

Jul 28, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Red Bull Content Pool - Dave Trumpore

Check out all the results from a weekend of multi-discipline racing at the 2019 USA National Championships. Stay tuned for the results from the DH.

Full results for all events are available here.

Enduro
Elite Men

1st. Richie Rude: 25:28.6
2nd. Mitch Ropelato: 26:09.4
3rd. Cody Kelley: 26:10.7

Elite Women

1st. Amy Morrison: 30:10.2
2nd. Cindy Abbott: 30:27.1
3rd. Lie Westermann: 30:34.1




Dual Slalom
Elite Men

1st. Mitch Ropelato
2nd. Kyle Strait
3rd. Tommy Zula

Elite Women

1st. Jill Kintner
2nd. Kialani Hines
3rd. Clare Hamilton




XC
Elite Men

1st. Keegan Swenson: 1:50:26
2nd. Howard Grotts: 1:50:55
3rd. Russell Finsterwald: 1:52:08
4th. Alex Wild: 1:52:10
5th. Stephan Davoust: 1:53:07

Elite Women

1st. Chloe Woodruff: 1:47:01
2nd. Evelyn Dong: 1:48:17
3rd. Lea Davison: 1:48:58
4th. Haley Batten: 1:49:12
5th. Hannah Finchamp: 1:50:51



