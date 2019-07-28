Results: USA National Championships 2019

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
View this post on Instagram
Been a solid chunk of time since my last Nat Champs appearance(since i was a 14😂), but thought it was time to give Enduro champs a shot. Pedally tracks called for some suffering, especially battling with these three units @kelleymtb @mitchropo @seamuspowell . Happy to stand on the top step of the podium and rock the sleeve for a year 🤟. #yeticycles #sb150 #givesyouwings @cortmuller 📸
link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
View this post on Instagram
US National Enduro Champ!! 🇺🇸🏆😁 . The 8 race stages at elevation today took every bit of power my legs could put out, but I knew Cindy, Lia and the rest of the women’s field was gonna be charging hard, too! I questioned my pedal ability on the course in practice, but remembered all the times I've done well in the power pain cave. Pumped I could stay mentally strong and put it together with smooth riding to take the W! Super happy my parents were here to cheer me on and thankful for all the support I’ve received this year 🙏🏼 #mtbnats #morefunonafuji #builtforspeed
link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
View this post on Instagram
We come to win yewww!! 🇺🇸 #natchamps #longlivedualslalom . Awesome course and so much talent out there today in slalom, the racing was impressive! @mitchropo and I reclaiming our stripes (my 8th in #dualslalom || 📷 @ridefoxbike @b_tap_
About UsContacts
AdvertiseAdvertising
Cool FeaturesSubmit a Story to Pinkbike
RSSPinkbike RSS Feed
9 Comments
Post a Comment