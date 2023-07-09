Results: USAC XC National Championships 2023

Results

Pro Women



1st. Savilia Blunk: 1:20:57

2nd. Kate Courtney: +5

3rd. Gwendalyn Gibson: +6:04

4th. Kelsey Urban: +11:10

5th. Erin Osborne: +15:37



Pro Men



1st. Christopher Blevins: 1:10:46

2nd. Riley Amos: +27

3rd. Luke Vrouwenvelder: +2:57

4th. Carson Beckett: +4:16

5th. Kerry Werner: +4:17





Race favorites Savilia Blunk and Christopher Blevins delivered on Saturday, winning the USA Cycling Elite Cross-Country national titles at Bear Creek Resort in Pennsylvania.Blunk (Inverness, Calif.; Rockrider Racing Team) keeps the stars and stripes for another year after winning the elite title in 2022. Blevins (Durango, Colo.; Specialized Factory Racing) has been both a junior and U23 national champ, but this is his first elite title.Kate Courtney (Kentfield, Calif.; SCOTT-SRAM Factory Racing) and Gwendalyn Gibson (Ramona, Calif.; Trek Factory Racing) were second and third in the women's race, while Riley Amos (Durango, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing) and Luke Vrouwenvelder (Dirt Camp Racing) rounded out the men's podium.It was hot and humid on race day in eastern Pennsylvania, where riders in the elite XCO race took on multiple laps of a technical 3.5 mile circuit with nearly 700 feet of climbing per lap.The women raced four laps of the three-and-a-half-mile course. Courtney was the first rider to hit the tree-lined singletrack on the first lap. Blunk and Gibson were both close behind, trying to ensure that Courtney didn’t get away. Kelsey Urban (Kentfield, Calif.; Team 31) was behind in fourth. Courtney and Blunk pulled away together through the first lap and maintained a healthy lead through the remainder of the race.Courtney was on the attack for the majority of the race in a bid for the national title, which she hasn't held since 2018. Blunk, despite the hot weather, had to maintain a cool head."I’ve never really raced in these conditions," she said. "I knew pacing would be super important, cooling, and hydrating. I just decided to start out a bit conservative. Soon after the first descent going into the second lap, Kate and I had a pretty good lap and we kind of stayed away. I was just trying to ride my own race. She would get away from me a little bit on some of the climbs and then I would always just bring it back on the descent. I just tried to stay calm and stay light. There are so many places to puncture out there."Blunk didn't have the confidence to attack on the technical climbing but knew that if she kept the gap under 20 seconds by the top of the descent she could close it by the bottom.Her strategy worked, but barely. Courtney got away more thank Blunk liked on the last steep climb, but Blunk was able to bring it back halfway down the descent. Then, the two sprinted for the line in the last 50 meters.“It came down to a sprint, and I had looked at the sprint the day before just to check it," Blunk said. "You want to have a plan for the sprint if it comes down to that, so luckily, I kind of had an idea and went for it!”During the first lap of the men's race, it looked to be another two vs. two battle between Blevins and Amos, who was racing up into the elite category this year. The riders from Durango, Colorado were together during the most the first lap until Amos had some mechanical issues, including a front flat.Then, Blevins found himself solo, and although Amos kept trying to chase him down and eventually closed the gap to about 10 seconds, the 21-year-old couldn't catch his fellow Coloradan.Blevins, although elated with his win, was bummed that he couldn't finish the fight with Amos.“It was a solo endeavor out there," Blevins said. "Riley had some issues and dropped back in maybe 10-20 seconds. I kind of wish he didn’t have that issue so we could have battled it out up there."On Sunday, Blevins will line up to defend his short track national championship. If all goes well, he'll head back to Europe for world champs and World Cups with two sets of stars and stripes in his suitcase."I’ve been gunning for the National Championships for a while, and it’s just never really worked out," he said. "I’m happy to bring this one home, and more than anything, just for all of us to have the stars and stripes in the World Cups is a really cool thing.”