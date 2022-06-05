Results: Vali Höll & David Trummer Win the Austrian National DH Championships

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. David Trummer: 3:06.400

2nd. Noah Hofmann: 3:15.676

3rd. Moritz Ribarich: 3:16.795

4th. Nico Ofner: 3:17.328

5th. Nikolas Kolle: 3:17.373





Elite Women:



1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.725

2nd. Kerstin Sallegger: 3:40.124

3rd. Marlena Neissl: 3:45.308

4th. Sophie Gutöhrle: 3:51.143

5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: 4:04.568





Full Results:

Elite Men:

Elite Women:

The results are in from the Austrian DH National Championships, with Vali Höll and David Trummer taking the 2022 Elite titles in Semmering.Vali Höll secured the 2022 title with a huge win of almost eight seconds on Kerstin Sallegger with Marlena Neissl wrapping up the top three over 12 seconds off the pace. For the Elite Men there was another big gap to the top spot as David Trummer crossed the line almost ten seconds ahead of Noah Hofmann and Moritz Ribarich.Check out the full results below.