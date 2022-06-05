Results: Vali Höll & David Trummer Win the Austrian National DH Championships

Jun 5, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Austrian DH National Championships, with Vali Höll and David Trummer taking the 2022 Elite titles in Semmering.

Vali Höll secured the 2022 title with a huge win of almost eight seconds on Kerstin Sallegger with Marlena Neissl wrapping up the top three over 12 seconds off the pace. For the Elite Men there was another big gap to the top spot as David Trummer crossed the line almost ten seconds ahead of Noah Hofmann and Moritz Ribarich.

Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. David Trummer: 3:06.400
2nd. Noah Hofmann: 3:15.676
3rd. Moritz Ribarich: 3:16.795
4th. Nico Ofner: 3:17.328
5th. Nikolas Kolle: 3:17.373


Elite Women:

1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.725
2nd. Kerstin Sallegger: 3:40.124
3rd. Marlena Neissl: 3:45.308
4th. Sophie Gutöhrle: 3:51.143
5th. Helene Valerie Fruhwirth: 4:04.568



Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:




