Results: Vali Höll & Jordan Williams Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Jordan Williams: 2:37.720

2nd. Rémi Thirion: 2:38.729

3rd. Ronan Dunne: 2:39.156

4th. Antoinne Rogge: 2:39.611

5th. Kade Edwards: 2:40.600





Elite Women:



1st. Vali Höll: 2:56.910

2nd. Veronika Widmann: 3:05.034

3rd. Mikayla Parton: 3:08.423

4th. Anna Craig: 3:25.519

5th. Nara Faria Da Silva: 3:35.910







Junior Men:



1st. Oscar Griffiths: 2:42.005

2nd. Dom Platt: 2:42.454

3rd. Tegan Cruz: 2:44.667

4th. Owen Rick: 2:47.624

5th. Daniel Castellanos: 2:48.015







Full Results:

Top 40 Elite Men

Elite Women

Junior Men

While we still have a few months until the World Cup season kicks off the opening round of the Portugal Cup DH series saw a stacked list of riders competing in Tarouca.In the Elite Women's race, Vali Höll looks to be starting the season with the same form she closed 2022 as she finds around eight seconds on Veronika Widmann in second place. Mikayla Parton completes the top three, over 11 seconds off the top time. For the Elite Men, Jordan Williams took the top honors as pulled ahead of Rémi Thirion by around a second. It's looking like we will have quite a season ahead of us as both Jordan and Jackson Goldstone are coming into their first Elite season on great form.Check out the results below.More results can be found here