Results: Vali Höll & Jordan Williams Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH

While we still have a few months until the World Cup season kicks off the opening round of the Portugal Cup DH series saw a stacked list of riders competing in Tarouca.
In the Elite Women's race, Vali Höll looks to be starting the season with the same form she closed 2022 as she finds around eight seconds on Veronika Widmann in second place. Mikayla Parton completes the top three, over 11 seconds off the top time. For the Elite Men, Jordan Williams took the top honors as pulled ahead of Rémi Thirion by around a second. It's looking like we will have quite a season ahead of us as both Jordan and Jackson Goldstone are coming into their first Elite season on great form.
Check out the results below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Jordan Williams: 2:37.720
2nd. Rémi Thirion: 2:38.729
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 2:39.156
4th. Antoinne Rogge: 2:39.611
5th. Kade Edwards: 2:40.600
Elite Women:
1st. Vali Höll: 2:56.910
2nd. Veronika Widmann: 3:05.034
3rd. Mikayla Parton: 3:08.423
4th. Anna Craig: 3:25.519
5th. Nara Faria Da Silva: 3:35.910
Junior Men:
1st. Oscar Griffiths: 2:42.005
2nd. Dom Platt: 2:42.454
3rd. Tegan Cruz: 2:44.667
4th. Owen Rick: 2:47.624
5th. Daniel Castellanos: 2:48.015
Full Results:Top 40 Elite MenElite WomenJunior Men
More results can be found here
.
