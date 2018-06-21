RACING

Results: Whip Off - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 21, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Les Gets 2018

The Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank went more sideways than a crab heading to the ocean!


Results:

Men:
1st. HOWARD Ryan
2nd. EDWARDS Kade
3rd. MCMILLAN David
Women:
1st. ARMSTRONG Vinny
2nd. BROWN Casey
3rd. WEILL Léa



MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx @Spank-Ind


17 Comments

  • + 6
 dang that's a long way to fly for just a $1k check. SRAM c'mon now...kick out some of that dough you got piled up from the Eagle.
  • + 15
 It all went to Guide lever warranties.
  • + 2
 @cmkneeland: and GX Eagle rear mech Big Grin
  • + 6
 Or... that's a heck of a lot of cash just for doing a whip
  • + 2
 Pays for the flight to a sick bike event at an amazing resort while we toil for the Man.
  • + 3
 Casey finally gets beat. wow.. Stoked D-Mac finally gets a podium
  • + 3
 Year of the dog!
  • + 1
 So, clearly Sam Hockenhull wasn’t riding.
  • + 1
 Right on Rdog well deserved.
  • + 2
 Hurray for boobies!
  • + 1
 Hell yeah Ryan. No robbery this time! Lol. Congrats dude.
  • + 2
 not casey, holly........
  • + 1
 Not Holly, Vinny.
  • + 2
 Cool Whip.
  • + 1
 I have a feeling a proper edit is in the pipeline.
  • + 1
 Yeah Dave!
  • + 1
 What happened to Kaos?

