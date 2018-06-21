Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Results: Whip Off - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
Jun 21, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank went more sideways than a crab heading to the ocean!
Results:
Men:
1st. HOWARD Ryan
2nd. EDWARDS Kade
3rd. MCMILLAN David
Women:
1st. ARMSTRONG Vinny
2nd. BROWN Casey
3rd. WEILL Léa
MENTIONS:
@officialcrankworx
@Spank-Ind
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: NX Eagle - SRAM's New Affordable 12-Speed Drivetrain
54535 views
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
50750 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
48618 views
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
47155 views
Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
40054 views
Bike Check: Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - Trans Madeira 2018
39512 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Tire Inserts?
35470 views
Revisiting the Birthplace of Shimano
34355 views
17 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
preach
(54 mins ago)
dang that's a long way to fly for just a $1k check. SRAM c'mon now...kick out some of that dough you got piled up from the Eagle.
[Reply]
+ 15
cmkneeland
(44 mins ago)
It all went to Guide lever warranties.
[Reply]
+ 2
Euskafreez
(40 mins ago)
@cmkneeland
: and GX Eagle rear mech
[Reply]
+ 6
anyexcusetoride
(33 mins ago)
Or... that's a heck of a lot of cash just for doing a whip
[Reply]
+ 2
endlessblockades
(20 mins ago)
Pays for the flight to a sick bike event at an amazing resort while we toil for the Man.
[Reply]
+ 3
SnowshoeRider4Life
(19 mins ago)
Casey finally gets beat. wow.. Stoked D-Mac finally gets a podium
[Reply]
+ 3
reecewallace
Plus
(13 mins ago)
Year of the dog!
[Reply]
+ 1
ThomDawson
(8 mins ago)
So, clearly Sam Hockenhull wasn’t riding.
[Reply]
+ 1
Djambor
(14 mins ago)
Right on Rdog well deserved.
[Reply]
+ 2
fecalmaster
(23 mins ago)
Hurray for boobies!
[Reply]
+ 1
onemanarmy
Plus
(26 mins ago)
Hell yeah Ryan. No robbery this time! Lol. Congrats dude.
[Reply]
+ 2
nikifor88
(55 mins ago)
not casey, holly........
[Reply]
+ 1
nimmo
(30 mins ago)
Not Holly, Vinny.
[Reply]
+ 2
fartymarty
(1 hours ago)
Cool Whip.
[Reply]
+ 1
cmkneeland
(44 mins ago)
I have a feeling a proper edit is in the pipeline.
[Reply]
+ 1
RaceOnlySprings
(55 mins ago)
Yeah Dave!
[Reply]
+ 1
JacReed
(15 mins ago)
What happened to Kaos?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028277
Mobile Version of Website
17 Comments
Post a Comment