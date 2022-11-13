Results: Whip Off - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Nov 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Trek Official New Zealand Whip Off Championships presented by POC. Check out the results below.

Results:
1st. Matt Begg
2nd. Peter Kaiser
3rd. Allan Cooke

Full Results:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Results Crankworx Rotorua 2022 Whip Off


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Was this streamed anywhere? Thanks





