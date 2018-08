Men

Women

MENTIONS:

Massive whips went down on Crabapple hits this afternoon during the Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by Spank.1. Allan Cooke2. Carson Storch3. Thomas Vanderham1. Casey Brown2. Manon Carpenter3. Jaime HillFull results can be found here See the course, and find out what's up next in our Essential Guide to Crankworx Whistler