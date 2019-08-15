Results: Whip Off - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Women



1. Virginia Armstrong

2. Casey Brown

3. Jaime Hill





Men



1. Kade Edwards

2. Billy Meaclem

3. Ryan Howard







Style and skill reign supreme at the Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by SPANK in Whistler, a jam-style event that reigning champion Casey Brown has called “Christmas” for the bike-minded. The premise? Simple. Hit the Whistler Bike Park’s most infamous jump line, go big, and throw your bike as sideways as possible, then bring it back underneath for a smooth landing. The invitational event brings out one of the biggest crowds of the year, drawn to Crabapple Hits by the promise of big style and great vibes as a mix of the best riders in the world battle it out for the coveted championship belt, and the title of sovereign of style.Photo epic and video coming soon!