Results: Whip Off - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 15, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Dave McMillan with effortless steeze


Style and skill reign supreme at the Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by SPANK in Whistler, a jam-style event that reigning champion Casey Brown has called “Christmas” for the bike-minded. The premise? Simple. Hit the Whistler Bike Park’s most infamous jump line, go big, and throw your bike as sideways as possible, then bring it back underneath for a smooth landing. The invitational event brings out one of the biggest crowds of the year, drawn to Crabapple Hits by the promise of big style and great vibes as a mix of the best riders in the world battle it out for the coveted championship belt, and the title of sovereign of style.



Women

1. Virginia Armstrong
2. Casey Brown
3. Jaime Hill


Men

1. Kade Edwards
2. Billy Meaclem
3. Ryan Howard




Photo epic and video coming soon!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Whistler 2019


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
123456 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
95079 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
89131 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
73266 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
66610 views
First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer
60638 views
Spotted: Rocky Mountain's New Slayer Breaks Cover - Crankworx Whistler 2019
54661 views
First Look: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Made for Dry, Loose Conditions
51904 views

7 Comments

  • + 5
 Ryan Howard is my goal for how i want to live. Forever happy effortlessly stylish
  • + 5
 Hell yeah Kade and Virginia!! Sendin it!!!
  • + 4
 Billy Meaclem YEAH BOI !!!!!
  • + 4
 Whoa! Casey Dethroned!!
  • + 2
 If I buy a Trek, does that mean I will be able to do sick whips?
  • + 2
 Yeah Vinny!
  • + 0
 Has Finn forgotten his roots?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017752
Mobile Version of Website