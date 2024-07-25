Powered by Outside

Results: Whip Off - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 25, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
For the first time ever, the Official Whip-Off World Championships took place at Skier’s Plaza instead of the traditional Crabapple Hits. This change made the event more accessible to the large crowds that gathered to witness the spectacular whips on the new feature that launched riders high into the air.

The pro-invitational event saw intense competition, with 117 athletes vying for the top spot. Six-time champion Casey Brown once described this event as “Christmas for the bike-minded.” This year’s winners were Erice Van Leuven and last year’s #2, Hayden Zablotny who wowed the judges and the crowd with their incredible whips and tricks. For Erice, only 17 years old, this is the first Crankworx Whistler but the second Whip-Off event, as she came second at the Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships in Rotorua earlier this year. While the women’s podium was dominated by kiwi athletes, the male podium was truly international with US rider Eddie Reynolds following Zablotny, and France’s Edgar Briole, the Whip-Off whiz who won this year’s Crankworx Rotorua and Innsbruck Whip-Off Championships, in third place.


Results:

Women

1st. Erice van Leuven (NZL)
2nd. Vinny Armstrong (NZL)
3rd. Brooke Anderson (USA)
Men

1st. Hayden Zablotny (CAN)
2nd. Eddie Reynolds (USA)
3rd. Edgar Briole (FRA)



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Results Crankworx Whistler 2024 Whip Off


Author Info:
sarahmoore

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,479 articles
Report
5 Comments
  • 4 0
 would have been a great event for them to live stream. everyone loves a good whip!
  • 3 0
 Where can I see the full results?
  • 2 0
 I'd settle for a highlight video. Guess I'll just watch the ones from 2016 again.
  • 6 0
 The results can be found on the floor of the Longhorn covered in red bull and vodka.
  • 2 0
 Hell yeah Hayden







