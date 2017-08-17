EVENTS

Results: Whip Off World Championships - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 17, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Whistler 2017

Pro Men Results
1. Allan Cooke
2. Austin Warren
3. Anthony Rocci

Pro Women Results
1. Casey Brown
2. Lorraine Blancher
3. Emilie Siegenthaler

Video Highlights and Photo Epic to Follow.

Must Read This Week
Is This Linkage Fork the Future of Suspension? - Crankworx Whistler 2017
153031 views
Specialized Update Enduro for 2018 - First Look - Crankworx 2017
77396 views
Jenny Rissveds to Miss World Champs
75984 views
New Kona Process Carbon: EWS Spy Shots - Crankworx Whistler 2017
61831 views
Some Bros Just Got Humbled: Dirt Diaries Results and Films - Crankworx Whistler 2017
57638 views
Unno's Showstopping Carbon DH Bike: First Ride - Crankworx Whistler 2017
57585 views
Results and Recap Video - Whistler EWS 2017
56136 views
Manon Carpenter Retires from DH Racing
49842 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030094
Mobile Version of Website