Photo credit: Steffi Marth Photo credit: Steffi Marth

Results:

Men:

1st. Louis REBOUL (FRA)

2nd. Ryan HOWARD (USA)

3rd. Kaos SEAGRAVE (GBR)

Women:

1st. Casey BROWN (CAN)

2nd. Vaea VERBEECK (CAN)



The Oakley Official Alpine Whip-Off Championships presented by Spank was full of epic sideways action!Healing vibes to Martin Soderstrom who went down hard.